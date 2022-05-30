Triumph and Gibson Team Up For Charity [Motorcycles and Guitars]

Triumph Motorcycles and Gibson Brands are teaming up again to support The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, an annual charity event to support Movember—an organization that describes itself as “the leading charity changing the face of men’s health.” Gibson is donating three Epiphone guitars with Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” cases painted by Triumph-riding guitar artist James Willis.The Highest Team Triumph Global Fundraiser—an individual who is part of an office Triumph or Triumph dealership’s fundraising team—gets an Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ SG standard guitar. Everyone who has raised $250 or more will be eligible for the Gentlefolk Prize, an Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ J-200 acoustic guitar. Finally, those who have raised $59 or more for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride have a chance to win the Spirit of ’59 Prize—an Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ 1959 Les Paul Standard.
In addition to each guitar being paired with Willis-painted cases, all three are signed by notable artists. The J-200 will bear Big Kenny’s signature, Clay Bellamy of The Road Hammers will sign the SG Standard, and The Cult’s Billy Duffy will put his name on the 1959 Les Paul Standard.Earlier this year, Triumph and Gibson collaborated on the factory-custom Triumph Bonneville T120 – 1959 Legends Custom Edition. That model featured Iced Tea Burst paint, a Jet Black guitar neck and headstock on the top of the tank, a leather seat with pick holders, a Triumph Gibson 1959 Legends badge on the alternator cover, and metallic gold “Triumph Gibson 1959 Legends” badges on the tank, side panels, and front fender.To match, Gibson created the Gibson Les Paul Standard Reissue — 1959 Legends guitar. It featured a laser-etched Triumph logo on the lower pickup cover, a metallic gold Triumph badge on the headstock, paint evoking the T120’s cooling fins on the Jet Black scratchplate, and Jet Back hand-painted pickup cover surrounds.
This week, Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his impression of the outrageously cool-looking new Indian Scout Rogue. The Rogue features a larger front wheel among several other changes, and the bobbed-looks and excellent 100 horsepower motor make the Scout Rogue an interesting—and very real—competitor to the offerings from Milwaukee.
In the second segment Neale Bayly brings us the third and final segment from Brian Slark—the man who helped bring Norton motorcycles to America. Having spent 27 years and counting at the Barber Museum in Birmingham Alabama, Brian talks us through the final part of his career, that of course includes how the museum got started and where it’s going.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!