Harley-Davidson Revolution Max 975T Engine First Look: 8 Fast Facts

There’s a new powerplant from The Motor Company—the Harley-Davidson Revolution Max 975T. It first appears in the new 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster, and is part of the revamping of the iconic Sportster lineup. Let’s take a look at the new engine, which is closely related to the Revolution Max 1250 used in the Pan American 1250 and Sportster S.
The Harley-Davidson Revolution Max 975T is a short-stroke V-twin design. The 97mm bore is matched to a 66mm stroke to create a pair of combustion chambers displacing 487.7cc. Put them together in a 60-degree V-twin configuration, and you have a 975cc motor, rounded to the nearest cubic centimeter.
Each cylinder head had a pair of overhead cams. Not only is the motor a DOHC design, but the intake cams have variable valve timing. The 975T is not your grandpa’s pushrod Sportster motor—it even has liquid cooling.
Although a short-stroke configuration sporting double overhead cams, it doesn’t have to be revved excessively to produce power. Torque peaks at 70 ft/lbs at just 5000 rpm, while it hits 90 horsepower at 7500 rpm. Harley-Davidson claims “a torque curve that stays flat through the broad powerband.”
While Harley-Davidson is known for the pulse of its motors, the Revolution Max 975T has counterbalancers. A Harley-Davidson insider tells us the counterbalancer smooths things out, though the engine does “retain just enough vibration to make the motorcycle feel alive.” According to Harley-Davidson, the balancer improves the reliability of the motor, while also making for a more comfortable ride.
The Revolution Max 975T is a robust stressed-member design. In the case of the Nightster, the motor is part of the chassis.
Service intervals are extended thanks to hydraulic valve lash adjustment. Put those feelers away for the most part, and let the magic of a hydraulic tappet do most of the work for you. If you like the clicking sound of valves, be prepared for some disappointment.
The new engine accommodates electronic rider aids. The first iteration includes power modes, traction control, and electronically controlled engine braking.
Expect Harley-Davidson to use the new Revolution Max 975T in several future models. External tuning can be accomplished by altering intake velocity stacks lengths and shapes, plus changing the size of the airbox. Internally, the cams are certainly fair game for optimizing the engine for different applications.
Ducati Streetfighter V2 + Brough Superior and Fred Drake
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
This week brings you a V-twin extravaganza! Well… that’s a bit of an exaggeration of course, but suffice it to say that in the first segment Nic de Sena talks to us about Ducati’s new Streetfighter V2—the one based on the Panigale V-Twin, not the V4. The twin cylinder motor is to some people the very essence of Ducati, and the Streetfighter with the latest generation V-twin motor proves that Ducati is still very much committed to it.
I recorded the second segment on our recent trip to Queensland, Australia. As you may know, the original Brough Superior motorcycles were first manufactured in England in the 15 years or so before the outbreak of the second World War. At the time, the Brough was so exquisitely made that George Brough claimed them to be “the Rolls-Royce of motorcycles” and indeed, they really were. The Brough Superior name was purchased a few years ago, and a French design company developed a new version of the Brough based on the original ethos of innovation and spectacular quality. Serial production in very limited quantities started in 2016.
Fred Drake is the importer and distributor of Brough motorcycles in Australia, and I was fascinated to visit the Brisbane showroom and chat with him about the motorcycles that he has such passion for. I urge you to visit Fred’s website and take a look, you’ll find it at Brough Superior Australia. I promise you won’t be disappointed!