2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Review [20 Fast Facts]

This week brings you a V-twin extravaganza! Well… that’s a bit of an exaggeration of course, but suffice it to say that in the first segment Nic de Sena talks to us about Ducati’s new Streetfighter V2—the one based on the Panigale V-Twin, not the V4. The twin cylinder motor is to some people the very essence of Ducati, and the Streetfighter with the latest generation V-twin motor proves that Ducati is still very much committed to it.

I recorded the second segment on our recent trip to Queensland, Australia. As you may know, the original Brough Superior motorcycles were first manufactured in England in the 15 years or so before the outbreak of the second World War. At the time, the Brough was so exquisitely made that George Brough claimed them to be “the Rolls-Royce of motorcycles” and indeed, they really were. The Brough Superior name was purchased a few years ago, and a French design company developed a new version of the Brough based on the original ethos of innovation and spectacular quality. Serial production in very limited quantities started in 2016.

Fred Drake is the importer and distributor of Brough motorcycles in Australia, and I was fascinated to visit the Brisbane showroom and chat with him about the motorcycles that he has such passion for. I urge you to visit Fred’s website and take a look, you’ll find it at Brough Superior Australia. I promise you won’t be disappointed!