2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide (Specs, Prices, and Photos)

By
Don Williams
-

Although no longer part of the Sportster lineup—it’s now designed at Cruiser by The Motor Company—the 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 prevails for another year. The enduring air-cooled Evolution V-twin returns unchanged, pumping out 54 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 54 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm from its 54ci displacement.

Low and narrow, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is an elemental motorcycle. If you’re looking for electronic aids like traction control or power modes, move along—even ABS is a high-priced option. On the Iron 883, it’s between you and the motorcycle, with precious little getting between you—even passengers are an unnecessary distraction.

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883: Price and MSRP

The Iron 883 puts out enough power to successfully navigate freeways, especially in urban areas, though it will never be mistaken for a touring motorcycle. The Iron 883 is about battling city traffic, while still providing weekend enjoyment when you head for the hinterlands for a beverage with friends at a favorite watering hole.

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883: For Sale

Although there are no updates to the Iron 883, the 2022 edition’s price pokes its head into five figures for the first time. List price is $10,749, though you can get any of the three subdued colors without paying a premium.

We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson Iron 883

Photography by Jake Schmidt, Josh Kurpius, and Clutch Studios

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 SpecsENGINE

  • Type: Evolution V-twin
  • Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 3.0” x 3.811” (76.2 x 96.8mm)
  • Maximum power: 54 horsepower @ 6000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrod; 2vpc
  • Fuel system: EFI
  • Cooling: Air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: Five-speed
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm fork; 3.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks; 1.6 inches
  • Wheels: Black 9 Spoke w/ machined highlights
  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.15
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 3
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($819)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Seat height: 29.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg
  • Curb weight: 564 pounds
  • Colors: Black Denim; Gunship Gray; White Sand Pearl

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price: $10,749 MSRP

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR