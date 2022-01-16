2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide (Specs, Prices, and Photos)

Although no longer part of the Sportster lineup—it’s now designed at Cruiser by The Motor Company—the 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 prevails for another year. The enduring air-cooled Evolution V-twin returns unchanged, pumping out 54 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 54 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm from its 54ci displacement.
Low and narrow, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is an elemental motorcycle. If you’re looking for electronic aids like traction control or power modes, move along—even ABS is a high-priced option. On the Iron 883, it’s between you and the motorcycle, with precious little getting between you—even passengers are an unnecessary distraction.
The Iron 883 puts out enough power to successfully navigate freeways, especially in urban areas, though it will never be mistaken for a touring motorcycle. The Iron 883 is about battling city traffic, while still providing weekend enjoyment when you head for the hinterlands for a beverage with friends at a favorite watering hole.
Although there are no updates to the Iron 883, the 2022 edition’s price pokes its head into five figures for the first time. List price is $10,749, though you can get any of the three subdued colors without paying a premium.
We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Photography by Jake Schmidt, Josh Kurpius, and Clutch Studios
2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 SpecsENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.0” x 3.811” (76.2 x 96.8mm)
- Maximum power: 54 horsepower @ 6000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod; 2vpc
- Fuel system: EFI
- Cooling: Air
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm fork; 3.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks; 1.6 inches
- Wheels: Black 9 Spoke w/ machined highlights
- Front wheel: 19 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($819)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.6 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 29.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg
- Curb weight: 564 pounds
- Colors: Black Denim; Gunship Gray; White Sand Pearl
2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price: $10,749 MSRP