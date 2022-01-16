2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Buyer’s Guide (Specs, Prices, and Photos)

Although no longer part of the Sportster lineup—it’s now designed at Cruiser by The Motor Company—the 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 prevails for another year. The enduring air-cooled Evolution V-twin returns unchanged, pumping out 54 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 54 ft-lbs of torque at 3750 rpm from its 54ci displacement.

Low and narrow, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is an elemental motorcycle. If you’re looking for electronic aids like traction control or power modes, move along—even ABS is a high-priced option. On the Iron 883, it’s between you and the motorcycle, with precious little getting between you—even passengers are an unnecessary distraction.

The Iron 883 puts out enough power to successfully navigate freeways, especially in urban areas, though it will never be mistaken for a touring motorcycle. The Iron 883 is about battling city traffic, while still providing weekend enjoyment when you head for the hinterlands for a beverage with friends at a favorite watering hole.

Although there are no updates to the Iron 883, the 2022 edition’s price pokes its head into five figures for the first time. List price is $10,749, though you can get any of the three subdued colors without paying a premium.

We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson Iron 883

Photography by Jake Schmidt, Josh Kurpius, and Clutch Studios

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 SpecsENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Displacement: 53.9 cubic inches (883cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.0” x 3.811” (76.2 x 96.8mm)

Maximum power: 54 horsepower @ 6000 rpm

Maximum torque: 54 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod; 2vpc

Fuel system: EFI

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: Five-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 39mm fork; 3.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks; 1.6 inches

Wheels: Black 9 Spoke w/ machined highlights

Front wheel: 19 x 2.15

Rear wheel: 16 x 3

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($819)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.6 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 29.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 51 mpg

Curb weight: 564 pounds

Colors: Black Denim; Gunship Gray; White Sand Pearl

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Price: $10,749 MSRP

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Photo Gallery