2022 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition First Look (11 Fast Facts for GNCC)

Yamaha have now brought to the USA the SP version of their mighty MT-09. Although Yamaha has had SP versions of some of its models for a while now, this is the first time we’ve had the SP version of this model. Nic de Sena had a chance to ride it and tells us about the changes to the MT-09 SP and why it’s worth the extra coin.

Regular listeners and readers of our various publications know our Editor Don Williams, however it is less likely that you know he is a major fan of independent live music, especially around the Los Angeles area. This week Don chats with Mike Magrann, lead singer of the punk band, Channel 3. Mike is a musician and a motorcycle guy too.

Please visit Channel 3 on Spotify and other major music platforms.

To view the song Manzanar on YouTube click here

