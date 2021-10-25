2022 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition First Look (11 Fast Facts for GNCC)

Off-road racers need factory editions, too, and that need is being filled by the 2022 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition. While the motor and suspension remain unchanged, there are plenty of parts on the motorcycle to make it a more capable machine in GNCC racing. Here’s what goes into the Factory Edition of the highly capable KTM 350 XC-F.
- KTM Factory wheels increase durability and reliability. GNCC racing can eat up wheels, so KTM Factory wheels are an essential upgrade. The orange CNC-machined hubs are laced to D.I.D DirtStar rims.
- A composite skid plate protected the DOHC powerplant. An errant rock can end a race quickly, so ample protection is necessary.
- GNCC racing can be wet and muddy affairs, so a high-grip ribbed Factory seat is employed. The Selle Dalla Valle logo on the seat reminds your competitors that you’re prepared, and might just speak Italian.
- Factory triple clamps improve stability and feel, and they’re adjustable. National-level racing speeds require a more robust front end, and KTM Factory triple clamps provide that. To finetune the 350 XC-F’s geometry, the offset can be set between 20 and 22mm. The orange anodizing is a nice touch, but won’t make you go faster.
5. An FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Titanium Anodized SL muffler will improve airflow. Expect a power increase of about 10 percent if you don’t do any motor mods. The titanium can and carbon fiber end cap also save weight far from the center of gravity, so handling will improve.
- Braking reliability is improved via a solid rear disc and a guard or the front disc. Additionally, the front disc has a floating mount to help absorb hits without bending the disc.
- In most forms of racing, starts are critical, and the 2022 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition is outfitted with a Factory holeshot device. You’ll still need a fast reaction time, of course.
- Time = positions, so pit stops are shortened by a quick-fill tank. The standard cap is retained.
- A Hinson Billetproof clutch cover is installed. The machined T-6 aluminum cover is more durable than the stock cover, and dissipates clutch heat more efficiently. A Hinson clutch, however, is not part of the package.
- Orange is the new orange. In addition to the orange pieces previously mentioned, the frame and rear sprocket are orange—powdercoated, in the case of the frame. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics are attached to the plastic.
- A price is yet to be set for the 2022 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition. Expect the racebike to arrive on showroom floors before Christmas.
Photography by Fotografie Mitterbauer
2022 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 350cc
- Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm
- Compression ratio: 14.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D. DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.4 degrees
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
- Curb weight: 234 pounds
2022 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition Price: $TBA MSRP