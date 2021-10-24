Tinker Hatfield x See See Custom Zero Sells at Bonhams Auction

This striking Tinker Hatfield x See See custom Zero SR/F electric motorcycle was sold this week at Bonhams’ Modern Design | Art auction on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles. Usually, motorcycles are auctioned by Bonhams at vehicle-specific events. However, this custom bike found its way into an art auction, and it’s not hard to see why.

Thor Drake of See See Motorcycles and One Moto Show fame worked with legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield to create Tinker Hatfield x See See custom. You may be familiar with Hatfield’s work—he has designed Air Max and Air Jordan shoes.

Hatfield designed the motorcycle, including the striking cowling over the battery array. The carbon fiber front fender contrasts nicely against the teal rims and gold Öhlins fork legs. Gold bar ends are a nice touch.

Drake took care of the technical aspects of the Zero SR/F. High-end components such as Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and Rizoma turn signals adorn the motorcycle.

The spectacular seat is based on artwork by Drat Diestler, owner and artist at Ever True Tattoo in Old Town Portland, Oregon. Included with the motorcycle was the original artwork by Diestler behind the seat. “I enjoy tattooing all types of subject matter and styles from geometric, blackwork, floral, and traditional tattooing like Japanese and American,” Diestler says.

Whoever won the auction pulled off a sensational art heist. The Zero SR/F in premium trim has an MSRP of $21,495. The incredible Tinker Hatfield x See See build, with its high-end accessories and ready-to-ride, sold for a mere $20,312. That’s a pity, as the motorcycle was being sold as a charity piece.

While you might think that a motorcycle auction is a great place to get a deal on a motorcycle you are interested in—and it often is—keeping an eye out for a bike being sold in a non-traditional setting such as Bonhams’ Modern Design | Art auction. It boggles the mind that the Tinker Hatfield x See See custom Zero SR/F sold for less than a showroom floor version.

Tinker Hatfield x See See Custom Zero SR/F