2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Riders looking for more performance from a retro-styled motorcycle will be paying close attention to the 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE. Attention is paid to suspension and braking, two keys to going faster. Let’s take a closer look at what is special about the new SE.
- That’s an Öhlins S46 shock in the back. The shock has fully adjustable damping, and the spring-preload is remotely adjustable without tools.
- Although the inverted 41mm fork isn’t new, the settings are. Kawasaki has updated the fork settings to be compatible with the new Öhlins shock.
- The overall feel should be more supple on the new 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE. Kawasaki focused on smoother action at the top of the stroke.
- Because you will presumedly be riding faster, Kawasaki has upgraded the front brakes. Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers grasp 300mm Brembo discs on the front wheel. A radial-pump Nissan master cylinder initiates the pressure to the calipers. Don’t miss those steel-braided lines going to the Brembo calipers. ABS is standard.
- Kawasaki has dipped into its rich history with the new Yellow Ball graphics and paint. The orange-and-brown combo is replaced with this yellow-and-black pairing. Gold wheels and fork legs differentiate the SE from the standard RS.
- The previous differences from the standard Z900 (and Z900 SE) are retained. The ergonomics on the RS are more relaxed, thanks to the grips sitting 1.2 inches wider and 2.6 inches wider, plus 1.38 inches closer to the rider. That’s matched by footpegs that are three-quarters of an inch lower and farther forward. The Z900RS’s motor is torquier thanks to cams with shorter intake and exhaust duration. Engine compression is reduced, and the RS’s flywheel is 12 percent heavier than the standard Z900’s. The result is a motor that pulls hard below 7000 rpm than the Z900, and that’s where most of the heavy lifting is done on roads.
- You’ll be anteing up $13,449 for the 2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE. That’s $1600 more than the standard Z900RS and $2800 more than the Z900 SE.
We have tested the Kawasaki Z900RS
2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 948cc
- Bore x stroke: 73.4 x 56.0mm
- Compression ratio: 10.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 36mm Keihin throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: High-tensile steel trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 41mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Öhlins S46 shock; 5.5 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 300mm Brembo discs w/ 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calipers and Nissan radial-pump master cylinder
- Rear brakes: 250mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
- Rake: 25.0 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 472 pounds
- Color: Metal Diablo Black
2022 Kawasaki Z900RS SE Price: $13,449