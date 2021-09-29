2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition First Look (9 Fast Facts)

In preparation for the impending 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, Triumph is debuting a model honoring Britain’s most famous secret agent. Motorcycles are nothing new to the Bond franchise, and this one is something special. Here’s what makes this the 2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition, which is based on the high-end Tiger 900 Rally Pro, worthy of MI6’s finest.
- The paint is unique to the 2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition, and 007 graphics seal the deal. Triumph went with Matt Sapphire Black, with the Walther PKK-inspired 007 logo adorning the tank. The front fender gets a Tiger 900 Bond Edition graphic.
- Every time you go for a ride, you will be looking at the Tiger 900 Bond Edition engraving on the machined billet handlebar-clamp. It also includes the series number—there will be 250 examples for the world to share. A certificate of authenticity is also part of the package.
- Once you key the Bond Edition on, you’ll be greeted with 007 start-up screen animation on the TFT dash.
- Start the Bond Edition up and enjoy the melodious sounds of the inline-3 emanating from an Arrow muffler.
- The Tiger 900 Bond Edition is blacked out. Here’s what gets the dark stuff:
- Auxiliary light shrouds
- Engine guards
- Frame
- Headlight finishers
- Pillion footrest hangers
- Side panels
- Skid plate
- In addition to the stock Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A41 tires, you spare sent of rubber. For off-road escapes from super-villains, you can slip on the included Michelin Anakee Wild tires.
- “Bond Edition” is embroidered on the seat. Also, the rider and passenger seats are heated. It gets cold in London.
- The Tiger 900 gets some screen time in No Time To Die, and here’s what Stunt Coordinator Lee Morrison has to say about it: “The Tiger 900 is the most confidence-inspiring bike. It allows you to really push the ride as far as you want. You can take as many liberties as you want—stand up sideways drifting in third gear, slow wheelie it, slide it supermoto-style. I honestly think it’s one of the best bikes I’ve ever ridden. It’s fantastic.”
- Although the movie hits US movie screens on October 8, it’s going to take a while for the 2022 Tiger 900 Bond Edition to arrive at your local dealer. The soonest it will show up is May 2022. The price tag is $20,100. So, yes, you will have to wait until after Christmas.
2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-3
- Displacement: 888cc
- Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.9mm
- Maximum power: 94 horsepower @ 8750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 64 ft-lbs @ 7250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ bolt-on subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa 45mm inverted cartridge fork; 9.4 inches
- Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa shock; 9.1 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 21 x 2.15
- Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A41 (stock); Michelin Anakee Wild (spares)
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston monoblock calipers w/ radial master cylinder
- Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 61.1 inches
- Rake: 24.4 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Seat height: 33.5 or 34.3 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 55 mpg
- Curb weight: N/A
- Color: Matt Sapphire Black
2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Price: $20,100 MSRP
2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Photo Gallery