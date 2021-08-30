2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Dual-sport riding comes to three wheels with the upgraded 2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally. The top of the Can-Am Ryker three-model lineup, the Rally is loaded with purposeful parts that turn it into a high-performance trike that is happy to take on dirt roads, as well as pavement in varying conditions. Let’s delve into the Ryker Rally and see what it is designed to do.
- Suspension travel and performance is the essential upgrade for the 2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally. The standard Ryker’s Sachs shocks are replaced by KYB HPG remote-reservoir units that add compression-damping adjustment to spring preload tuning. Travel is increased by two inches in the front and 1.4 inches in the rear to better absorb road irregularities. With over seven inches of suspension travel at both ends, the Ryker Rally has nearly five inches of ground clearance—an inch more than the standard Ryker—and a skid plate. As with the standard Ryker, there are double A-arms in the front and linkage assist for the rear shock.
- The premium Rotax 900 Ace inline-3 motor is standard on the Ryker Rally. Fully ride-by-wire, the engine cranks out over 58 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 rpm, with a peak of 82 horsepower at 8000 rpm. An Akrapovič muffler provides an appropriate soundtrack. There’s are Eco and Rally modes for the motor.
- Assisting the chassis is an array of rider aids. You get electronic help for stability, traction, and braking (foot-operated and linked), plus hill hold control and cruise control (a first for the Ryker series). There’s also a digital anti-theft system. The Rally mode means driving fun on the dirt.
- The 2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally has proprietary Kenda tires to allow for action in the dirt. The rear rim is an inch smaller in diameter than the standard Ryker. However, a higher profile retains ride height while protecting the rim from hard knocks. The white rims are also beefed up for less-than-ideal road conditions.
- You can take it with you thanks to standard cargo-carrying features on the Rally. The glovebox holds seven liters, and the rear rack behind the solo seat can be loaded on its own, or used as a mounting base for a top box or passenger perch.
- Handguards are standard to protect your digits from your buddy’s roost.
- The Rally is available in 15 colors, plus four optional panels. It’s easy to set up your Rally so you won’t see another one identically configured.
- The 2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally has an MSRP of $13,499. That’s a $4500 jump over the budget-minded standard Ryker.
- When going to look at the Can-Am website, do not type in Can-Am.com. Don’t ask why. Click here for the Can-Am three-wheeler website.
2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Rotax 900 Ace inline-3
- Displacement: 899cc
- Bore x stroke: 74 x 69.7mm
- Maximum power: 82 horsepower @ 8000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 58 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Exhaust: Akrapovič
- Transmission: Fully automatic CVT w/ reverse
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Dual A-arms w/ compression-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB HPG remote-reservoir shocks/7.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted compression-damping and spring-preload adjustable KYB HPG remote-reservoir shock/7.1 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 16 x 4.5
- Rear wheel: 15 x 6.5
- Tires: Kenda
- Front tire: 145/60 x 16
- Rear tire: 205/55 x 15
- Front brakes: 270mm discs w/ 2-piston floating Nissan calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm w/ single-piston floating caliper
- Parking brake: Yes
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 67.3 inches
- Seat height: 26.6 inches
- Ground clearance: 4.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 700+ pounds
COLORS
- Classic Series: Intense Black; Adrenaline Red; Yellow Shock
- Epic Series: Carbon Black; Immortal White; Liquid Steel
- Exclusive Series: Pink Punk; Liquid Gold; Heritage Yellow; Galactic Blue; Acid Yellow; Sand Storm; Mint Freeze; Ghost Black; Pink Bloom
- Panels: Heritage White IV; Pinky Pineapple; Nitro Blue; Sonic Silver
2022 Can-Am Ryker Rally Price: $13,499 MSRP