1974 Ducati 750 Sport by Woolie’s Workshop: Oscar by Alpinestars Tribute

Alpinestars has always been about safety and style. However, that focus has been on the human side of the motorcycling equation, leaving the mechanical hard parts to others. When Alpinestars celebrated its 55th anniversary a few years ago, the company based in Asolo, Italy, turned in an unlikely direction for a celebratory build that references the fashionably urban Oscar by Alpinestars line.

Michael “Woolie” Woolaway of Woolies Workshop at Deus Ex Machina in Venice—California, not Italy—is not simply a motorcycle builder; he also competes on motorcycles. “Alpinestars has covered my body and protected me for all the years I have raced,” Woolaway explains.” I have watched it go from its start in boot manufacturing in motocross, to leather race suits, to the mind-boggling innovation baked into the Tech-Air suit they recently brought to the US market.”

Alpinestars President Gabriel Mazzarolo recruited Woolaway to build a restromod motorcycle that reflected the Italian company’s heritage.

“I found a new 1974 Ducati 750 Sport build race engine still in a crate,” Woolaway reveals. “This motor was built to period race spec and would be the perfect Italian heart of the bike, but the bike also had to have current race-spec components to tell the whole ‘new and old’ story of this brand with styling from 1960s Italian GP and a bit of more modern Ducati GP. Legendary frame builder Jeff Cole and I collaborated on the frame, and Jeff agreed to build the central section for this project.”

From there, Akrapovič was brought in to build a MotoGP-quality dual exhaust system, while Michelin Power RS rubber is used with a carbon fiber fender in the front. The front end is decisively modern, with an inverted fork and radially mounted Brembo brake calipers. A solo cantilevered piggyback shock and Rizoma rearsets appear in contrast to dual carburetors and a kickstarter.

The fluid bodywork and fuel tank are masterpieces. Oscar logos embolden the fuel tank, while the left side of the tailpiece is accented by a white Stella Alpina.

Easily missed details include a thumb brake inspired by Mick Doohan and a seat that recalls a Ducati ridden by the late Nicky Hayden—two World Championship winning Alpinestars riders close to Mazzarolo.

“It is these type of athletes that we live and share goals with,” Mazzarolo says, “who truly represent our personality as a brand and as a company pushing the limits of performance and safety in motorcycling.”

Woolaway’s goal with the 1974 Ducati 750 Sport turned out to be a simple one that was beautifully executed: “Very importantly, I wanted the bike to remind people of Alpinestars’ Italian roots and heritage in racing, so it needed to look and sound like a real race bike, which it does!”

1974 Ducati 750 Sport by Woolie’s Workshop:

Oscar by Alpinestars Tribute Photo Gallery