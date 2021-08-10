2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days First Look (9 Fast Facts)

By
Don Williams
-

The KTM Six Days models are always wonderful eye candy. The good news is that they’re also functionally different from the standard models, and the 2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days is no exception. While the standard 500 EXC-F is a great dual-sport bike, the Six Days has even more to offer—let’s go over those reasons.

2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days For Sale

  1. The 2022 KTM 500 EXC-F received updates this year, and the Six Days gets all of them. Find out more about the updates in our First Look story on the 2022 KTM dual-sport enduro lineup. We’ll concentrate on what differentiates the standard edition from the Six Days iteration from here on.
  1. A skid plate protects the engine on the Six Days, rather than frame rails alone.
  1. Braking is upgraded on the Six Days. The rear disc is solid for improved reliability, while the front disc floats. Additionally, there’s safety wire helping to secure the brake pedal.

2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days: MSRP

  1. A front axle puller makes for faster wheel changes on the Six Days.
  1. The Six Days gets its own seat.
  1. Orange! The frame is painted orange, and the CNC-milled triple clamp is orange anodized. Oh, and let’s not forget the orange chain guide, which has black reinforcement.
  1. Logos! The exhaust, rims, and handlebar all get the KTM Six Days logo.

2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days: Price

  1. Bold Six Days Graphics! As we mentioned earlier, the eye-candy aspect is undeniable.
  1. We don’t have a price, but the 2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days will arrive in dealers this month. 

Photography by Mitterbauer

2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Specs 

ENGINE 

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
  • Displacement: 511cc
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
  • Starting: Electric w/ lithium-ion 12-volt 2 Ah battery
  • Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 pumps
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body
  • Transmission: Wide-ratio 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-free fully adjustable WP Xplor shock w/ PDS; 12.2 inches
  • Rims: Giant
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80
  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 18
  • Front brake: 260mm Galfer Wave disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm Galfer Wave disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.8 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.25 gallons
  • Curb weight: 254 pounds

2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days Price: $TBA MSRP

 

