2022 KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Yamaha’s mighty TW200 has been around since the ’80s, yet the magic little machine still endures. What it lacks in displacement it makes up for in fun and rideability. Editor Don Williams chats about his impressions of this great bike.

In the second segment, Contributor Marc Rittner talks to us about his various bike building projects. This is a guy who knows how to create a competitive or highly rideable machine on a budget. He’s fun to listen to!