2022 Kayo Pit Bike Lineup First Look: 5 Motorcycle Models

Pit bikes are an unusual breed. Some people spend thousands on the trickest motorcycle in the pits, while others go with a clapped-out kid’s dirt bike and call it a day—run it ’til it drops. Another option is the lesser-known brands with not much of a pedigree of performance or reliability. However, reliability in the pits isn’t that big of a deal. It’s not a long walk back to your truck or van, and you’ve probably got the tools and know-how to get these simple motorcycles running again should something go wrong. With that in mind, we bring you the five-model 2022 Kayo pit bike lineup.

The Kayo name is relatively new, but the company claims to have been designing and building pit bikes for 20 years. The prices are low—staring at $999—and the warranty is very basic. They’ll send you parts for 30 days, and the labor is on you. Again, if you’re running a pit at the races, you should be able to fix any problem without much drama. So, let’s take a quick first look at each of the five 2022 Kayo pit bikes.

2022 Kayo KMB 60

This one is for kids and absolutely new riders. With electric start, a fully automatic transmission, and a 22-inch seat height, there’s not much here that will intimidate anyone. Interesting features include disc brakes and an enclosed chain. Like all the 2022 Kayo pit bikes, the KMB 60 is shod with Yuanxing tires. Its 10-inch wheels are as small as it gets, and the $999 pit bike weighs less than 100 pounds.

2022 Kayo TS 90

The last TS 90 we remember is the dual sport bike from Suzuki in the early 1970s, also known as the Honcho and the Hustler. The Kayo TS 90 is nothing like that. As a pit bike, it is not street legal, and it is a much smaller motorcycle. Stepping up from the KMB 60, the TS 90 has a four-speed manual-shift transmission with an automatic centrifugal clutch. It is electric start, with a kickstarter in case you let the battery go flat. With a 12-/10-inch wheel combo, seat height rises to 24.5 inches.

2022 Kayo TD 125

Things start getting serious with the TD 125. It has a 14-/12-inch wheel combo, which is what you see on 65-class motocrossers. That improves the tire choice, should you want to venture out onto the mini MX track for a little friendly bar-banging. The four-speed transmission still has an auto-clutch, making it easy to bop around the pits. The seat height is a roomy 29.5 inches on the TD 125, and the fork is an inverted design.

2022 Kayo TT 125

Now we’re looking at a pit bike or pit bike racing. The TT 125 has a fully manual clutch and four-speed transmission. Wheel size is increased to a 17-/14-inch combo, putting it in the range of the 85-class MXers. With a seat height of 33.6 inches at weighing in at 161 pounds, the electric-start TT 125 is ready for all sorts of action.

2022 Kayo TT 140

Take the TT 125 chassis, drop in a 140cc motor, and off you go on the 2022 Kayo TT 140, the flagship of the brand’s pit bikes. The MSRP is twice that of the entry-level KMB 60, but that just means you have to drop $2k—$300 less than a new Yamaha TT-R110E, for example.

It’s worth noting that Kayo also makes traditional dirt bikes, which are much more sophisticated than its pit bikes. That line ranges from the K2 230 air-cooled four-stroke for $2399, to the liquid-cooled two-stroke KT 250 enduro bike featuring an MSRP of $5299. The Kayo dirt bikes also have a three-month limited warranty.

2022 Kayo KMB 60 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal 4-stroke single

Displacement: 57cc

Valvetrain: SOHC

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric

Transmission: Fully automatic

Final drive: Enclosed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork

Rear suspension: Cantilevered non-adjustable shock

Tires: Yuanxing

Tires: 2.50 x 10

Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 34.4 inches

Seat height: 22 inches

Ground clearance: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 quarts

Weight: 93 pounds

2022 Kayo KMB 60 Price: $999 MSRP

2022 Kayo TS 90 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal 4-stroke single

Displacement: 86cc

Valvetrain: SOHC

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric w/ kick backup

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork

Rear suspension: Cantilevered non-adjustable shock

Tires: Yuanxing

Front tire: 2.50 x 12

Rear tire: 3.00 x 10

Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 41.5 inches

Seat height: 24.6 inches

Ground clearance: 7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 quarts

Weight: 124 pounds

2022 Kayo TS 90 Price: $1199 MSRP

2022 Kayo TD 125 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal 4-stroke single

Displacement: 120cc

Valvetrain: SOHC

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric w/ kick backup

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Final drive: 428 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted fork

Rear suspension: Cantilevered non-adjustable shock

Tires: Yuanxing

Front tire: 60/100 x 14

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 44.2 inches

Seat height: 29.5 inches

Ground clearance: 10.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 quarts

Weight: 143 pounds

2022 Kayo TD 125 Price: $1549 MSRP

2022 Kayo TT 125 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal 4-stroke single

Displacement: 120cc

Valvetrain: SOHC

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric w/ kick backup

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Manual

Final drive: 428 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted fork

Rear suspension: Cantilevered non-adjustable shock

Tires: Yuanxing

Front tire: 70/100 x 17

Rear tire: 90/100 x 14

Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 48 inches

Seat height: 33.6 inches

Ground clearance: 11.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons

Weight: 161 pounds

2022 Kayo TT 125 Price: $1799 MSRP

2022 Kayo TT 140 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontal 4-stroke single

Displacement: 140cc

Valvetrain: SOHC

Cooling: Air and oil

Starting: Electric w/ kick backup

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Manual

Final drive: 428 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted fork

Rear suspension: Cantilevered non-adjustable shock

Tires: Yuanxing

Front tire: 70/100 x 17

Rear tire: 90/100 x 14

Brakes: Disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 48 inches

Seat height: 33.6 inches

Ground clearance: 11.4 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.45 gallons

Weight: 161 pounds

2022 Kayo TT 140 Price: $1999 MSRP