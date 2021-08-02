2022 Honda CRF250R First Look (21 Fast Facts + 27 Photos)

Nic de Sena chats with H-D Chief Engineer on the new Sportster S–a massive upgrade for the iconic machine.

In the second segment Arthur Coldwells talks with Corina Roberts of RedbirdsVisions.org about her latest project–helping to save lives on the Angeles Crest Highway and other roads. As co-founder of Highway 2 Track Days, Corina explains what they do, and how she thinks it helps.

https://www.redbirdsvisions.org/highway-2-motorcycle-track-days.html