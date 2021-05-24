2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 Lineup First Look: 3 Models Available

There will be three 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 models available starting in August. All our photos are of the flagship 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP, as it gets some fancy new graphics. All three. The standard edition and the stylish RVE will continue as-is, visually. All three models will get the same transmission updates.

Expect the 2022 Hypermotards to click into neutral more easily at a stop. The Monster and SuperSport 950 also received the same transmission update. Also, the gearshift drum now runs on bearings for smoother movement. Finally, the gear change spring gets more preload to increase the speed and sureness of the shift—remember, a quickshifter is standard no all three 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950s.

Otherwise, the 2022s continue the Hypermotard tradition of both fast and fun operation, with a Testastretta 11° L-twin at your beck-and-call. The 950 RVE and standard 950 run a combination of Marzocchi and Sachs suspension units, with the 950 SP getting longer-travel Öhlins at both ends. The RVE and standard 950s mount Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires Y-shaped three-spoke aluminum wheels, compared to the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires mounted on the SP’s Marchesini alloy wheels.

Compared to the standard 950, which has an MSRP of $13,395, you pay a $1k premium to get the RVE graphic treatment, and an extra $3100 to access the SP’s high-performance parts.

We tested the Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP.

2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP (and 950 and 950 RVE) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Testastretta 11° L-twin

Displacement: 937cc

Bore x stroke: 94 x 67.5mm

Maximum power: 114 horsepower @ 9000 rpm

Maximum torque: 71 ft-lbs @ 7250 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Valvetrain: Desmodromic actuation; 4 vpc

Fueling: Ride-by-wire w/ 53mm throttle bodies

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation and assist-and-slip functions

Primary drive: Straight-cut gears

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel trellis

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins 48mm inverted fork; 7.3 inches (950 and RVE: Fully adjustable Marzocchi 45mm inverted aluminum fork; 6.7 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Öhlins shock; 6.9 inches (950 and RVE: Linkage-assisted rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable Sachs shock; 5.9 inches)

Wheels: W-shaped 3-spoke Marchesini alloy (950 and RVE: Y-shaped 3-spoke aluminum)

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP (950 and RVE: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III)

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston calipers and radial pump

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 59.0 inches (950 and RVE: 58.8 inches)

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 35.0 inches (950 and RVE: 34.2 inches)

Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg

Curb weight: 436 pounds (950 and RVE: 440 pounds)

COLORS

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP: SP

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Price: Graffiti

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price: Ducati Red

PRICES

2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Price: $17,495 MSRP

2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Price: $14,395

2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price: $13,395

