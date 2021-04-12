Harley Recalls 31,346 Sportsters Due to Possible Headlight Failure

Harley-Davidson Motor Company has recalled 31,346 Sportster motorcycles, model years 2019-2021, due to possible headlight failure.Harley says the glass bulb within the headlight assembly may fail, causing a loss of both high and low beams.The following motorcycles are possibly affected by the recall:
2019 XL1200C (Custom)
2019 XL1200XS (Forty-Eight)
2019-2020 XL1200CX (Roadster)
2019-2021 XL1200NS (Iron)
2019-2021 XL1200X (Forty-Eight)
2019 XL883L (SuperLow)
2019-2021 XL883N (Iron)
Harley says also included in the recall are 796 headlight assemblies that may have been sold as replacement parts for 2005-2019 Sportster, 2005-2017 Softail, 2005-2017 Dyna, and 2005-2011 V-Rod motorcycles.Harley-Davidson will notify owners, and dealers will install a headlamp bulb shield, free of charge. The recall began April 12, 2021. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson’s number for this recall is 0177.Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.