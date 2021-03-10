2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 First Look: ADV For New Riders

The liquid-cooled DOHC single puts out 12.7 horsepower, a half-horse more than the previous Terrain 125, which has an air-cooled, two-valve motor and a five-speed transmission. The new T125 boasts a six-speed transmission and sends the power to an O-ring final drive, giving the T125 a top speed of 56 mph.The 2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 has traditional ADV styling, with a beak below the headlight and a windscreen above. There is seating for two, with wide footpegs for both the rider and passenger.The dash features an analog-style tachometer, matched with a blue-tinged LCD panel. Readouts include a large mph display, as well as a fuel gauge and gear position indicator.There is currently no US distribution of Sinnis Motorcycles.2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 SpecsENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder
- Displacement: 125cc
- Maximum power: 12.7 horsepower
- Maximum torque: 7.7 ft-lbs
- Top speed: 56 mph
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ Delphi Engine Management
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: O-ring chain
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted fork
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted Non-adjustable shock
- Wheels: Mag-style
- Front tire: 100/80 x 17
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 17
- Front brake: Hydraulic disc
- Rear brake: Hydraulic disc
- Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
- Seat height: 30.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Weight: 331 pounds