2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 First Look: ADV For New Riders

Based in Southwick, just west of Brighton on England’s southern coast, Sinnis Motorcycles has been developing and selling small-displacement two-wheelers since 2005. An extensive dealer network in the British Isles sells the inexpensive motorcycles—mostly displacing 125cc for A1-licensed riders. The new 2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 is the company’s latest adventure bike, and a significant step up from the previous Terrain 125.

With 17-inch wheels, the off-road capability of the 331-pound Terrain T125 will be limited. However, the motorcycle is ready for adventure touring with a 3.7-gallon fuel capacity and a luggage capacity of 66.5 liters. The top box and panniers are standard equipment, as are extensive crash bars (perfect for newer riders), linked braking, and LED lighting. All that cargo space also makes the Terrain T125 an excellent candidate for commuting duty.

2021 Sinnis Terrain T125: MSRP and Price

The liquid-cooled DOHC single puts out 12.7 horsepower, a half-horse more than the previous Terrain 125, which has an air-cooled, two-valve motor and a five-speed transmission. The new T125 boasts a six-speed transmission and sends the power to an O-ring final drive, giving the T125 a top speed of 56 mph.

The 2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 has traditional ADV styling, with a beak below the headlight and a windscreen above. There is seating for two, with wide footpegs for both the rider and passenger.

The dash features an analog-style tachometer, matched with a blue-tinged LCD panel. Readouts include a large mph display, as well as a fuel gauge and gear position indicator.

There is currently no US distribution of Sinnis Motorcycles.

2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder

  • Displacement: 125cc

  • Maximum power: 12.7 horsepower

  • Maximum torque: 7.7 ft-lbs

  • Top speed: 56 mph

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: EFI w/ Delphi Engine Management

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Starting: Electric

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable inverted fork

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted Non-adjustable shock

  • Wheels: Mag-style

  • Front tire: 100/80 x 17

  • Rear tire: 120/80 x 17

  • Front brake: Hydraulic disc

  • Rear brake: Hydraulic disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 53.9 inches

  • Seat height: 30.7 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

  • Weight: 331 pounds

2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 Price: £2895 MSRP

2021 Sinnis Terrain T125 Photo Gallery

