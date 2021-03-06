Montana Allows Motorcycle Lane-Filtering: Common Sense Prevails

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed SB 9, which will allow motorcycles to filter through stopped and slow-moving vehicles beginning on October 1. Two Montana Republicans—state Sen. Russ Tempel and state Rep. Barry Usher—sponsored SB 9. Republican state senators voted 27-2 in favor of the bill, while Democrat state senators opposed it by a 16-2 margin.Not to be confused with lane-splitting, which is legal in California and allows motorcycles to pass between moving vehicles at higher rates of speed, the Montana bill only allows passing vehicles moving no more than 10 mph. The motorcycle cannot exceed 20 mph while filtering.Here is the text of the legislation:SB 9 Section 1. Lane filtering for motorcycles. (1) An operator of a two-wheeled motorcycle may engage in lane filtering when:

(a) the operator of a two-wheeled motorcycle is on a road with lanes wide enough to pass safely;

(b) the overtaking motorcycle is not operated at a speed in excess of 20 miles an hour when overtaking the stopped or slow-moving vehicle; and

(c) conditions permit continued reasonable and prudent operation of the motorcycle while lane filtering.