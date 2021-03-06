2022 Triumph Bonneville T120 and T120 Black First Look (11 Fast Facts)

There are two 2022 Triumph Bonneville T120 models this year—standard and Black. The classically styled motorcycles both get motor and chassis updates for 2022, so let’s take a closer look at the new T120s.
The 2022 Triumph Bonneville T120s now meet Euro 5 standards. The 1200HT motor puts out a peak of 79 horsepower at 6500 rpm, with the torque peak of 77 ft-lbs hitting early, at just 3500 rpm.
Weight was cut from moving parts in the vertical twin to make the latest edition of the classic motor more reactive. The crankshaft is lighter, along with the balancer shafts. Weight was also cut from the clutch. With less internal motor inertia comes sharper throttle response.
Inertia and weight are also cut from the wheels. The wheels are all-new and have aluminum rims. This lowers another barrier to throttle responsiveness.
With a snappier throttle comes improved brakes. There are now Brembo calipers working on the 18-inch front wheel’s 310mm discs.
The 2022 T120s are over 15 pounds lighter than the 2020 editions. Triumph has skipped ’21 for the T120s.
Triumph has reworked the Road and Rain modes to reflect the changes in the motor.
Cruise control is now standard on the 2020 Triumph Bonneville T120.
The tanks on the T120s get the classic three-bar badge. The badge is chromed metal.
The twin clocks get a new 3D dial face. There’s Bonneville branding, along with a traditional typeface and colors.
There’s lots of chrome on the standard T120, while the Black gets plenty of black. There are two levels of Black—Jet Black for $12,050, and the Matt Jet Black/Matt Graphite color combo, which has a $500 premium. Similarly, the standard T120’s least expensive $12,050 color is Jet Black. For an extra $500, you get a choice of two two-tone color combos— Cobalt Blue/Silver Ice and Cordovan Red/Silver Ice. Oh, and the T120 Black has a brown seat, while the standard T120 has a black seat.
You will be able to see the 2022 Triumph Bonneville T120 and T120 Black at your local dealer in May.