Saturday, January 2, 2021
News 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 goes all-ABS this year, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. Otherwise, the Yamaha R3 is unchanged other than some color shuffling. Team Yamaha Blue and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition (at a $300 premium) return, and are joined by two highly contemporary treatments—Matte Stealth Black and Electric Teal.

Still powered by a 321cc parallel-twin, the YZF-R3 is not quite as dedicated to sport riding as the YZF-R1 superbike. The ergonomics on the R3 are a bit upright, with the clip-on slightly above, rather than below, the top triple-clamp. This keeps the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 a comfortable motorcycle for street duty. Although the suspension is non-adjustable—except spring-preload for the shock—it works for a wide variety of riders and conditions. The R3 is adaptable for track days, though you will want to stiffen the suspension and upgrade from the longer-life Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires.

For someone looking for a stylish around-town sport motorcycle capable of embarrassing larger sport motorcycles when the twisties get especially tight, the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 is an outstanding choice. It’s difficult to beat the feeling of an agile twin that revs to 12,500 rpm, and barely busts the $5k price barrier.

Yamaha YZF-R3 Review

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Specifications

ENGINE

  • Engine: Parallel twin
  • Displacement: 321cc
  • Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
  • Fuel delivery: EFI
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 4.9 inches
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300
  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 17
  • Front brake: 298mm disc
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.3 inches
  • Rake: 25.0 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 30.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel economy: 56 mpg
  • Wet weight: 375 pounds

COLORS

  • Team Yamaha Blue
  • Matte Stealth Black
  • Electric Teal
  • Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition (+$300)

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Price: $5299 MSRP

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Photo Gallery

Previous articleLieback’s Lounge: Forgetting Goals, Focusing on Appreciation
Next articleMotocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

Motocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track

Don Williams -
0
The easiest way to tell the motorcycle brands at a supercross or motocross race is by the color of the plastic on the racebike....
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Lieback’s Lounge: Forgetting Goals, Focusing on Appreciation

Ron Lieback -
0
If it were a normal year, and someone asked about my current goals, I’d say: Sell more like Jordan Belfort (author of Wolf of...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450 Rally First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Ricky Brabec returns to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia as the defending champion. In 2020, Brabec became the first American to win the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2021 Auction

Don Williams -
0
If you’re in the market for a 50cc or 70cc Honda mini motorcycles from the 1968 to 1971 era, Mecum Auction’s upcoming Kissimmee 2021...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Endurance World Championship Schedule First Look

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Endurance World Championship Series schedule is here. Cancellations ravaged last season, with just four rounds spread out over 2019 and 2020. The...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Suzuki Supercross Team First Look: Anstie, Hartranft, and Enticknap

Don Williams -
0
From the ashes of the JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team comes a new Suzuki-backed squad for the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series—the Twisted Tea/...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

Motocross and Supercross Colors: Guide to the Plastic on Track

Don Williams -
0
The easiest way to tell the motorcycle brands at a supercross or motocross race is by the color of the plastic on the racebike....
Read more
News

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 goes all-ABS this year, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. Otherwise, the Yamaha R3 is unchanged other than...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Lieback’s Lounge: Forgetting Goals, Focusing on Appreciation

Ron Lieback -
0
If it were a normal year, and someone asked about my current goals, I’d say: Sell more like Jordan Belfort (author of Wolf of...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda CRF450 Rally First Look (9 Fast Facts + Specs and Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Ricky Brabec returns to the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia as the defending champion. In 2020, Brabec became the first American to win the...
Read more
Motorcycle History

Six Amazing Honda Minis at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2021 Auction

Don Williams -
0
If you’re in the market for a 50cc or 70cc Honda mini motorcycles from the 1968 to 1971 era, Mecum Auction’s upcoming Kissimmee 2021...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Endurance World Championship Schedule First Look

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Endurance World Championship Series schedule is here. Cancellations ravaged last season, with just four rounds spread out over 2019 and 2020. The...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling