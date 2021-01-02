2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Buyer’s Guide: Specs, Prices + Photos

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 goes all-ABS this year, as the non-ABS version is no longer available. Otherwise, the Yamaha R3 is unchanged other than some color shuffling. Team Yamaha Blue and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition (at a $300 premium) return, and are joined by two highly contemporary treatments—Matte Stealth Black and Electric Teal.

Still powered by a 321cc parallel-twin, the YZF-R3 is not quite as dedicated to sport riding as the YZF-R1 superbike. The ergonomics on the R3 are a bit upright, with the clip-on slightly above, rather than below, the top triple-clamp. This keeps the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 a comfortable motorcycle for street duty. Although the suspension is non-adjustable—except spring-preload for the shock—it works for a wide variety of riders and conditions. The R3 is adaptable for track days, though you will want to stiffen the suspension and upgrade from the longer-life Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires.

For someone looking for a stylish around-town sport motorcycle capable of embarrassing larger sport motorcycles when the twisties get especially tight, the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 is an outstanding choice. It’s difficult to beat the feeling of an agile twin that revs to 12,500 rpm, and barely busts the $5k price barrier.

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Specifications

ENGINE

Engine: Parallel twin

Displacement: 321cc

Bore x stroke: 68.0 x 44.1mm

Compression ratio: 11.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

Fuel delivery: EFI

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB inverted fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 4.9 inches

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

Front tire: 110/70 x 17

Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

Front brake: 298mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 30.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 56 mpg

Wet weight: 375 pounds

COLORS

Team Yamaha Blue

Matte Stealth Black

Electric Teal

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition (+$300)

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Price: $5299 MSRP

