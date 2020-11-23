2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE First Look (5 Fast Facts—Supercharged)

We met the Kawasaki Z H2 last year, and now it’s time to upgrade. The 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE takes the standard supercharged H2 and adds two substantial features that enhance performance, safety, and comfort. Time to take a look.
- The 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE gets Showa Skyhook EERA semi-active electronic suspension. Skyhook refers to the concept that the motorcycle should ride as if there is a hook supporting its sprung weight, with the suspension moving up and down over bumps. It’s a design theory that the motorcycle should have little movement when traversing bumps, with the suspension doing the dual duties of handling the road irregularities while keeping the chassis stable. EERA stands for Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment.
- The Showa suspension works in concert with the five-axis Bosch IMU and other sensors. The IMU tells the suspension if the motorcycle is accelerating or decelerating and at what rate, plus wheelying (front or rear) and lean angle. The EFI system’s ECU keeps tabs on the front and rear wheel speeds. The ABS tells the suspension how much front brake caliper pressure is being exerted. Finally, the suspension reports on its own stroke speed and position in the stroke.
- Taking the avalanche of information into account, along with the Riding Mode selected, the suspension is adjusted via solenoids at a maximum rate of 100 times per second. Further, the spring-preload for the Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) shock is set electronically, with the fork having manual spring-preload adjustment.
- Superior suspension means you can ride faster, so the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE has high-performance Brembo Stylema calipers for the 320mm front discs. We’re looking at serious braking power here in the front, with steel-braided lines and a radial Brembo master cylinder. Kawasaki’s proprietary ABS keeps its implementation as transparent as possible, and is cornering-aware.
- Otherwise, the 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE is the same as the standard Kawasaki Z H2 we tested last year, except for the price. You’ll be paying an additional $2200 for the suspension and braking upgrades. Kawasaki managed to keep the price $300 under the $20k mark. Oh, and the Z H2 SE gets an enthusiastically name exclusive color— Golden Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black. Kawasaki has not revealed an arrival date.
2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Supercharged inline-4
- Displacement: 998cc
- Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 55.0mm
- Maximum torque: 101 ft-lbs @ 9500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.2:1
- Fueling: EFI w/ four 40mm throttle bodies and dual injectors
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Trellis
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active 43mm inverted Showa Skyhook EERA fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, semi-active Showa Skyhook EERA shock; 5.3 inches
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: Semi-floating 320mm disc w/ radially mounted 4-piston Brembo Stylema calipers
- Rear brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 57.3 inches
- Rake: 24.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 529 pounds
- Color: Golden Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black
2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Price: $19,700 MSRP
2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Photo Gallery