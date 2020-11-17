2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Taking a tip from BMW, Triumph has taken its Tiger 900, made a few changes to increase its accessibility, and rebranded it the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport without changing the displacement of the 888cc inline-3 powerplant. Let’s take a look at what Triumph has done to the 900 to make it an 850, and why.

1. Although A2 licensing compliance doesn’t matter to Americans, it does to the Europeans, which is the motivation behind the 2021 Tiger 850 Sport. Triumph has retuned the triple for less peak horsepower and torque, with the new peaks coming at an earlier rpm. That makes it possible for Triumph to install the power-robbing A2 kit, which Americans will have no interest in. As it stands, the 850 puts out 84 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 61 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 rpm—both respectable numbers. For comparison, the Tiger 900 put out 10 more horsepower at 250 additional rpm, and three additional ft-lbs of torque at an engine speed 750 rpm higher.

2. The tires are now Michelin Anakee Adventure. The Tiger 900 ran Metzeler Tourance Next, which is a sport-touring tire. Although the Michelin Anakee Adventure is an 80/20 street/dirt tire, so Triumph considers the 2021 Tiger 850 Sport to be a dirt-road capable street bike.

3. There is LED lighting throughout the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

4. The graphics are all-new.

5. Otherwise, the package is unchanged from the Tiger 900. That means you get Marzocchi suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, assist-and-slipper clutch, high-end TFT display, and a two-position seat.

6. The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be built in Thailand and hit the showroom floors in January with an MSRP of $11,995. It will replace the Tiger 900, which had a price tag of $12,500.

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 888cc

Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.9mm

Maximum power: 84 horsepower @ 8500 rpm

Maximum torque: 61 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.3:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist and slipper

Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ bolt-on subframe

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable damping Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable Marzocchi shock; 6.7 inches

Wheels: Cast alloy

Front wheel: 19 x 2.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25

Tires: Michelin Anakee Adventure

Front tire: 100/90 x 19

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston monoblock calipers and radial master cylinder

Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.3 inches

Rake: 24.6 degrees

Trail: 5.2 inches

Seat height: 31.9 or 32.7 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 55 mpg

Curb weight: N/A

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Colors:

Graphite and Diablo Red

Graphite and Caspian Blue

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price:

$11,995 MSRP

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: Photo Gallery