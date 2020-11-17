Tuesday, November 17, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Taking a tip from BMW, Triumph has taken its Tiger 900, made a few changes to increase its accessibility, and rebranded it the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport without changing the displacement of the 888cc inline-3 powerplant. Let’s take a look at what Triumph has done to the 900 to make it an 850, and why.

1. Although A2 licensing compliance doesn’t matter to Americans, it does to the Europeans, which is the motivation behind the 2021 Tiger 850 Sport. Triumph has retuned the triple for less peak horsepower and torque, with the new peaks coming at an earlier rpm. That makes it possible for Triumph to install the power-robbing A2 kit, which Americans will have no interest in. As it stands, the 850 puts out 84 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 61 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 rpm—both respectable numbers. For comparison, the Tiger 900 put out 10 more horsepower at 250 additional rpm, and three additional ft-lbs of torque at an engine speed 750 rpm higher.

2021 Triumph Tiger 850

2. The tires are now Michelin Anakee Adventure. The Tiger 900 ran Metzeler Tourance Next, which is a sport-touring tire. Although the Michelin Anakee Adventure is an 80/20 street/dirt tire, so Triumph considers the 2021 Tiger 850 Sport to be a dirt-road capable street bike.

3. There is LED lighting throughout the 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

4. The graphics are all-new.

5. Otherwise, the package is unchanged from the Tiger 900. That means you get Marzocchi suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, assist-and-slipper clutch, high-end TFT display, and a two-position seat.

6. The 2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be built in Thailand and hit the showroom floors in January with an MSRP of $11,995. It will replace the Tiger 900, which had a price tag of $12,500.

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 for sale

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-3
  • Displacement: 888cc
  • Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 61.9mm
  • Maximum power: 84 horsepower @ 8500 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 61 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.3:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Assist and slipper
  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel w/ bolt-on subframe
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable damping Marzocchi 45mm inverted fork; 7.1 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable Marzocchi shock; 6.7 inches
  • Wheels: Cast alloy
  • Front wheel: 19 x 2.5
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 4.25
  • Tires: Michelin Anakee Adventure
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19
  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Stylema 4-piston monoblock calipers and radial master cylinder
  • Rear brake: 255mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper
  • ABS: Cornering ABS

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 61.3 inches
  • Rake: 24.6 degrees
  • Trail: 5.2 inches
  • Seat height: 31.9 or 32.7 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 55 mpg
  • Curb weight: N/A

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Colors:

  • Graphite and Diablo Red
  • Graphite and Caspian Blue

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price:

  • $11,995 MSRP

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

