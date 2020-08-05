Wednesday, August 5, 2020
MV Agusta and Akrapovič Partner: New Exhaust Systems Coming

Italy’s legendary MV Agusta and Slovenia’s celebrated Akrapovič are partnering to create new exhaust systems for MV Agusta motorcycles. Both MV Agusta and Akrapovič are active in contemporary Grand Prix and World Supersport racing, and expect to convert that experience into improved motorcycle performance.

MV Agusta and Akrapovič Partner - Exhaust
Akropavič’s Prototype Development area

“Count Domenico Agusta and Igor Akrapovič both came from a racing background and created winning global brands through their passion,” notes Akrapovič CEO Uroš Rosa, “making this collaboration a natural fit. Akrapovič will create innovative products for the beautiful MV Agusta models that are coming soon, with designs that have never been seen before. With high-tech, race-proven materials, such as titanium and carbon fiber, we will create systems that will enhance the Motorcycle Art that MV Agusta prides itself on, and our engineers will produce a unique sound for the range. Our exhausts will make a statement for all to see and hear that perfectly complements MV Agusta motorcycles.”

MV Agusta and Akrapovič Partner - WorldSSP
Akrapovič HQ in Slovenia

“Sound is part of the MV Agusta experience,” explains MV Agusta Motor CEO Timur Sardarov. “It’s a key element to its style, and we pay a lot of attention to it. Our three- and four-cylinder models have quite unique personalities, and we’ve always worked towards matching them with hair-raising sound. But this partnership goes well beyond the look and sound. It is really about leading-edge technology, performance, and uncompromising quality. MV Agusta and Akrapovič have a very similar approach to industrial excellence, accepting nothing but the best.”

MV Agusta and Akrapovič Partner - Robot Welder
Robot welder at Akrapovič

“Akrapovič is extremely excited about this latest chapter in its motorcycle history,” Rosa added. “To enter into a new partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the industry and one that shares a similar ethos and DNA to our own is another big step for our company.”

“I welcome this partnership as a natural alliance between like-minded leaders in their own field,” Sardarov said, “which will bring about many synergies and even better products for the enjoyment of motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.”

Don Williams
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

