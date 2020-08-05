MV Agusta and Akrapovič Partner: New Exhaust Systems Coming

Italy’s legendary MV Agusta and Slovenia’s celebrated Akrapovič are partnering to create new exhaust systems for MV Agusta motorcycles. Both MV Agusta and Akrapovič are active in contemporary Grand Prix and World Supersport racing, and expect to convert that experience into improved motorcycle performance.

“Count Domenico Agusta and Igor Akrapovič both came from a racing background and created winning global brands through their passion,” notes Akrapovič CEO Uroš Rosa, “making this collaboration a natural fit. Akrapovič will create innovative products for the beautiful MV Agusta models that are coming soon, with designs that have never been seen before. With high-tech, race-proven materials, such as titanium and carbon fiber, we will create systems that will enhance the Motorcycle Art that MV Agusta prides itself on, and our engineers will produce a unique sound for the range. Our exhausts will make a statement for all to see and hear that perfectly complements MV Agusta motorcycles.”

“Sound is part of the MV Agusta experience,” explains MV Agusta Motor CEO Timur Sardarov. “It’s a key element to its style, and we pay a lot of attention to it. Our three- and four-cylinder models have quite unique personalities, and we’ve always worked towards matching them with hair-raising sound. But this partnership goes well beyond the look and sound. It is really about leading-edge technology, performance, and uncompromising quality. MV Agusta and Akrapovič have a very similar approach to industrial excellence, accepting nothing but the best.”

“Akrapovič is extremely excited about this latest chapter in its motorcycle history,” Rosa added. “To enter into a new partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the industry and one that shares a similar ethos and DNA to our own is another big step for our company.”

“I welcome this partnership as a natural alliance between like-minded leaders in their own field,” Sardarov said, “which will bring about many synergies and even better products for the enjoyment of motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.”