Tuesday, August 4, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The low-slung fully dressed 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America stately tourer has just a few updates this year—most of them taking previously optional features and making them standard equipment. Let’s see what BMW has in store for the ’21 Grand America.

  1. The Comfort Package gets a makeover for 2021. It now includes an up/down quickshifter and security features. Last year, an auxiliary LED headlight was part of the package, but it is gone for ’21.

2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look - Colors

  1. The Safety Package is no longer an option.
  1. Reverse is now standard equipment.
  1. If you like to ride after dark, you’ll appreciate that the cornering light comes standard on the 2021 Grand America. There’s no longer a need to order it up as an option.

2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look - MSRP

  1. To make you more visible in the sunlight, DLRs are now part of every Grand America. This is another former option that is now part of the base package.
  1. BMW has made tire pressure monitoring standard on the Grand America.

2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look - Price

  1. Mars Red Metallic is a new color this year. Gone is Imperial Blue Metallic.
  1. We don’t have price or availability information yet for the 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America.

2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-6
  • Displacement: 1649cc
  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
  • Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 129 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
  • Maximum speed: 101 mph
  • Compression ratio: 12.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
  • Front suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
  • Rake: 27.8 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Seat height: 29.5 inches (optional 30.7- and 31.9-inch seats)
  • Curb weight: 802 pounds
  • Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
  • Estimate fuel consumption: 41 mpg

COLORS

  • Black Storm Metallic
  • Mars Red Metallic
  • Hockenheim Silver Metallic

2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America Price: $MSRP TBA

 

