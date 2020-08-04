2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look (8 Fast Facts)

The low-slung fully dressed 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America stately tourer has just a few updates this year—most of them taking previously optional features and making them standard equipment. Let’s see what BMW has in store for the ’21 Grand America.
- The Comfort Package gets a makeover for 2021. It now includes an up/down quickshifter and security features. Last year, an auxiliary LED headlight was part of the package, but it is gone for ’21.
- The Safety Package is no longer an option.
- Reverse is now standard equipment.
- If you like to ride after dark, you’ll appreciate that the cornering light comes standard on the 2021 Grand America. There’s no longer a need to order it up as an option.
- To make you more visible in the sunlight, DLRs are now part of every Grand America. This is another former option that is now part of the base package.
- BMW has made tire pressure monitoring standard on the Grand America.
- Mars Red Metallic is a new color this year. Gone is Imperial Blue Metallic.
- We don’t have price or availability information yet for the 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America.
2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-6
- Displacement: 1649cc
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 67.5mm
- Maximum power: 160 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 129 ft-lbs @ 5250 rpm
- Maximum speed: 101 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Gearbox: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical-cut gears
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated multi-disc
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum bridge-type w/ load-bearing engine
- Front suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Duolever w/ central spring strut; 4.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW Motorrad Paralever; 4.9 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 320mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Cornering-aware ABS standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.7 inches
- Rake: 27.8 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Seat height: 29.5 inches (optional 30.7- and 31.9-inch seats)
- Curb weight: 802 pounds
- Fuel capacity: 7.0 gallons
- Estimate fuel consumption: 41 mpg
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- Mars Red Metallic
- Hockenheim Silver Metallic
2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America Price: $MSRP TBA