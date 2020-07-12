Sunday, July 12, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup First Look: Photos, Specs, Prices

2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup First Look: Photos, Specs, Prices

There are five motorcycles in the 2021 Honda trail bike lineup. As much as we’d like to tell you about all the new features on the quintet of off-road machines, the CRF250F, CRF125F Big Wheel, CRF125F, CRF110F, and CRF50F are all unchanged for 2021. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth reminding ourselves of just what Honda has to off for motorcycle riders who like to have family fun on the trails.

2021 Honda CRF250F

The flagship of the Honda CRF-F series, the CRF250F is a highly reliable and forgiving trail bike. The fuel-injected, air-cooled, SOHC, four-valve motor is easy to get along with, and won’t cause any surprises. It chugs along impressively, so it does well on technical trails.

2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup First Look: CRF250F
2021 Honda CRF250F

At 265 pounds, the CRF250F is not a lightweight; wheelies and jumping are not its forte. Instead, it prefers that you keep two wheels on the ground and let the suspension and motor take care of things.

Here’s our test of the Honda CRF250F.

2021 Honda CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel

Honda offers the 2021 CRF125F in two flavors. The standard CRF125F has a 17-/14-inch wheel combo, and about 5.5 inches of suspension travel. The CRF125F Big Wheel ups the ante with a 19-/16-inch pair of hoops and about three-quarters of an inch more suspension travel at both ends.

2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup First Look: CRF125F
2021 Honda CRF125F

The 2021 Honda CRF125F is the next stop up for a youngster graduating from a 110-class trailbike, while the CRF125F Big Wheel suits smaller adults who feel overwhelmed by the 66-pound heavier CRF250F.

2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup First Look: CRF125F Big Wheel
2021 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel

In both CRF125F versions, there a torquey long-stroke motor that offers quite a bit of pull. Being fuel-injected and offering electric start, getting going in the morning is easy, and it is reluctant to stall on the trails. The handling of the sub-200-pounds CRF125F models is agile, with stability provided by 27.3 degrees of rake and a 48-inch wheelbase.

Check out or test of the Honda CRF125F Big Wheel.

2021 Honda CRF110F

Upgraded in 2019 with EFI, along with the CRF250F and CRF125Fs, the 2021 Honda CRF110F features that appeal to newer riders. The four-speed transmission is manual-shift with an automatic centrifugal clutch. That means no stalling, and makes it easy to learn the concept and execution of changing gears.

2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup First Look: CRF110F
2021 Honda CRF110F

The seat height is below 26 inches, and the CRF110F weighs 170 pounds, which lowers the intimidation factor for a rider fresh to motorcycles. The ground clearance of 6.7 inches helps avoid conflicts with the ground, but the lack of a skidplate will keep it off rocky trails.

We have tested the Honda CRF110F.

2021 Honda CRF50F

With roots back to the revolutionary Mini Trail of the 1960s, the 2021 Honda CRF50F has gotten left behind in the CRF-F range—it lacks both EFI and electric start. On the upside, that keeps the price down to $1599 and the weight at 110 pounds. Still, we’d prefer those two features for the youngest riders.

2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup First Look: CRF50F
2021 Honda CRF50F

Regardless, the seat height of 21.6 inches is welcoming to a new rider, as is the auto-clutch three-speed transmission. Although the suspension travel is limited, very few CRF50F riders will notice—they’ll just be smiling as they bop along around camp without a care in the world.

Don’t miss our latest Honda CRF50F review.

2021 Honda CRF250F Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Bore x stroke: 71 x 63mm
  • Displacement: 249cc
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 34mm throttle body
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Web-multiplate manual
  • Final drive: #520 O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 8.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 9.0 inches
  • Tires: Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid Hard
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 100/100 x 18
  • Front brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.9 inches
  • Rake: 26.5 degrees
  • Trail: 4.0 inches
  • Seat height: 34.8 inches
  • Ground clearance: 11.3 inches
  • Curb weight: 265 pounds
  • Color: Red
  • 2021 Honda CRF250F Price: $4699

2021 Honda CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 125cc
  • Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.0:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; two-valve
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 22mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Transistorized
  • Transmission: 4-speed
  • Clutch: Wet-multiplate manual
  • Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 5.2 inches (Big Wheel: 5.9 inches)
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted non-adjustable shock; 5.5 inches (Big Wheel: 6.6 inches)
  • Tires: CST
  • Front tire: 70/100 x 17 (Big Wheel: 70/100 x 19)
  • Rear tire: 90/100 x 14 (Big Wheel: 90/100 x 16)
  • Front brake: 220mm disc
  • Rear: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 48 inches (Big Wheel: 49.4 inches)
  • Rake: 27.3 degrees
  • Trail: 3.2 inches (Big Wheel: 3.7 inches)
  • Seat height: 29.1 inches (Big Wheel: 30.9 inches)
  • Ground clearance: 8.3 inches (Big Wheel: 10.3 inches)
  • Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 194 pounds (Big Wheel: 199 pounds)
  • Color: Red
  • 2021 Honda CRF125F Price: $5199 MSRP
  • 2021 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel Price: $5399 MSRP

2021 Honda CRF110F Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
  • Displacement: 109cc
  • Bore x stroke: 50.0 x 55.6mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.0:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves
  • Fueling: EFI w/ 19mm throttle body
  • Exhaust: USFS-approved
  • Cooling:  Air
  • Starting: Electric and kick
  • Transmission: 4-speed
  • Clutch: Automatic centrifugal
  • Final drive: D.I.D. 420 chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 3.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 3.8 inches
  • Tires: CST
  • Front tire: 70/100 x 14
  • Rear tire: 80/100 x 12
  • Brakes: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 41.9 inches
  • Rake: 25.1 degrees
  • Trail: 2.0 inches
  • Seat height: 25.9 inches
  • Ground clearance: 6.7 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons
  • Curb weight: 170 pounds
  • Color: Red
  • 2021 Honda CRF110F Price: $2499 MSRP

2021 Honda CRF50F Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
  • Displacement: 49cc
  • Bore x stroke: 39.0 x 41.4mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.0:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valve
  • Fueling: 13mm piston-valve carburetor
  • Ignition: CDI
  • Cooling: Air
  • Starting: Kick
  • Transmission: 3-speed
  • Clutch: Automatic
  • Final drive: #420 chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 3.5 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.8 inches
  • Front and rear tires: 2.50 x 10
  • Brakes: Mechanical drums

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 36.0 inches
  • Rake: 25.0 degrees
  • Trail: 1.3 inches
  • Seat height: 21.6 inches
  • Ground clearance: 5.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.8 quarts
  • Curb weight: 110 pounds
  • Color: Red

2021 Honda CRF50F Price: $1599

2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup Photo Gallery

 

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

