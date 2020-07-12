2021 Honda Trail Bike Lineup First Look: Photos, Specs, Prices

There are five motorcycles in the 2021 Honda trail bike lineup. As much as we’d like to tell you about all the new features on the quintet of off-road machines, the CRF250F, CRF125F Big Wheel, CRF125F, CRF110F, and CRF50F are all unchanged for 2021. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth reminding ourselves of just what Honda has to off for motorcycle riders who like to have family fun on the trails.

2021 Honda CRF250F

The flagship of the Honda CRF-F series, the CRF250F is a highly reliable and forgiving trail bike. The fuel-injected, air-cooled, SOHC, four-valve motor is easy to get along with, and won’t cause any surprises. It chugs along impressively, so it does well on technical trails.

At 265 pounds, the CRF250F is not a lightweight; wheelies and jumping are not its forte. Instead, it prefers that you keep two wheels on the ground and let the suspension and motor take care of things.

Here’s our test of the Honda CRF250F.

2021 Honda CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel

Honda offers the 2021 CRF125F in two flavors. The standard CRF125F has a 17-/14-inch wheel combo, and about 5.5 inches of suspension travel. The CRF125F Big Wheel ups the ante with a 19-/16-inch pair of hoops and about three-quarters of an inch more suspension travel at both ends.

The 2021 Honda CRF125F is the next stop up for a youngster graduating from a 110-class trailbike, while the CRF125F Big Wheel suits smaller adults who feel overwhelmed by the 66-pound heavier CRF250F.

In both CRF125F versions, there a torquey long-stroke motor that offers quite a bit of pull. Being fuel-injected and offering electric start, getting going in the morning is easy, and it is reluctant to stall on the trails. The handling of the sub-200-pounds CRF125F models is agile, with stability provided by 27.3 degrees of rake and a 48-inch wheelbase.

Check out or test of the Honda CRF125F Big Wheel.

2021 Honda CRF110F

Upgraded in 2019 with EFI, along with the CRF250F and CRF125Fs, the 2021 Honda CRF110F features that appeal to newer riders. The four-speed transmission is manual-shift with an automatic centrifugal clutch. That means no stalling, and makes it easy to learn the concept and execution of changing gears.

The seat height is below 26 inches, and the CRF110F weighs 170 pounds, which lowers the intimidation factor for a rider fresh to motorcycles. The ground clearance of 6.7 inches helps avoid conflicts with the ground, but the lack of a skidplate will keep it off rocky trails.

We have tested the Honda CRF110F.

2021 Honda CRF50F

With roots back to the revolutionary Mini Trail of the 1960s, the 2021 Honda CRF50F has gotten left behind in the CRF-F range—it lacks both EFI and electric start. On the upside, that keeps the price down to $1599 and the weight at 110 pounds. Still, we’d prefer those two features for the youngest riders.

Regardless, the seat height of 21.6 inches is welcoming to a new rider, as is the auto-clutch three-speed transmission. Although the suspension travel is limited, very few CRF50F riders will notice—they’ll just be smiling as they bop along around camp without a care in the world.

Don’t miss our latest Honda CRF50F review.

2021 Honda CRF250F Specifications

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore x stroke: 71 x 63mm

Displacement: 249cc

Valvetrain: SOHC; four valves

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 34mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Web-multiplate manual

Final drive: #520 O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 8.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable Showa shock; 9.0 inches

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid Hard

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 100/100 x 18

Front brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.9 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 34.8 inches

Ground clearance: 11.3 inches

Curb weight: 265 pounds

Color: Red

2021 Honda CRF250F Price: $4699

2021 Honda CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; two-valve

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 22mm throttle body

Ignition: Transistorized

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Wet-multiplate manual

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 5.2 inches (Big Wheel: 5.9 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage assisted non-adjustable shock; 5.5 inches (Big Wheel: 6.6 inches)

Tires: CST

Front tire: 70/100 x 17 (Big Wheel: 70/100 x 19)

Rear tire: 90/100 x 14 (Big Wheel: 90/100 x 16)

Front brake: 220mm disc

Rear: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 48 inches (Big Wheel: 49.4 inches)

Rake: 27.3 degrees

Trail: 3.2 inches (Big Wheel: 3.7 inches)

Seat height: 29.1 inches (Big Wheel: 30.9 inches)

Ground clearance: 8.3 inches (Big Wheel: 10.3 inches)

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

Curb weight: 194 pounds (Big Wheel: 199 pounds)

Color: Red

2021 Honda CRF125F Price: $5199 MSRP

2021 Honda CRF125F Big Wheel Price: $5399 MSRP

2021 Honda CRF110F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 109cc

Bore x stroke: 50.0 x 55.6mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 19mm throttle body

Exhaust: USFS-approved

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric and kick

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Final drive: D.I.D. 420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 3.8 inches

Tires: CST

Front tire: 70/100 x 14

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Brakes: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 41.9 inches

Rake: 25.1 degrees

Trail: 2.0 inches

Seat height: 25.9 inches

Ground clearance: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

Curb weight: 170 pounds

Color: Red

2021 Honda CRF110F Price: $2499 MSRP

2021 Honda CRF50F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 49cc

Bore x stroke: 39.0 x 41.4mm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2-valve

Fueling: 13mm piston-valve carburetor

Ignition: CDI

Cooling: Air

Starting: Kick

Transmission: 3-speed

Clutch: Automatic

Final drive: #420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable inverted fork; 3.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-free non-adjustable shock; 2.8 inches

Front and rear tires: 2.50 x 10

Brakes: Mechanical drums

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 36.0 inches

Rake: 25.0 degrees

Trail: 1.3 inches

Seat height: 21.6 inches

Ground clearance: 5.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.8 quarts

Curb weight: 110 pounds

Color: Red

2021 Honda CRF50F Price: $1599

