2021 Seat MÓ eScooter 125 First Look: Urban Mobility

Electric power and scooters go together like peanut butter and chocolate. While we’re a long way from an electricity-powered touring motorcycle, an urban scooter can get by with much less range. The 2021 Seat MÓ eScooter 125 gets its juice from a battery, and positions itself as a competitor to ICE (internal combustion engine) 125cc four-strokes.

The 2021 Seat MÓ eScooter 125 uses a 9 kW motor to zip around town. That’s the equivalent of about 12 horsepower. The big difference between the MÓ eScooter and an ICE scooter is the massive torque on tap. Seat claims the eScooter 125 produces a mind-twisting peak 177 ft-lbs of torque. That is staggering.

With torque like that at your beck and call, Seat claims it will accelerate from 0-31 mph in less than four seconds. At the top end, it is good for 59 mph—more than enough for loads of fun in city environments.

Although range is less critical in-town, the 2021 Seat MÓ eScooter 125 isn’t bad. Seat tells us that the 5.6 kWh lithium-ion battery will run the eScooter for 77 miles. Charging can be done at stations, or at home using a standard outlet. If you’re a power user, the eScooter 125’s battery can be easily swapped for one with a full charge.

How far you will be able to go on a charge is highly dependent upon your style of riding. To help manage electron consumption, the 125 has three power modes—Sport, City, and Eco. For the utmost in convenience, there’s also a reverse mode.

Further electronic wizardry includes a smartphone app that connects wirelessly to the Seat MÓ eScooter 125. To make sure your smartphone battery doesn’t run out—a distinct possibility when using navigation apps—there are two USB ports available. A phone holder is available from Seat.

Being a scooter, the MÓ has storage for two helmets under the seat. While you’re riding, the cargo space can be filled with groceries, or other goods picked up while out on a mission. If you need to haul more stuff around, Seat offers a top box case as an accessory.

The 2021 Seat MÓ eScooter 125 will be available in three matte colors—Daring Red, Dark Aluminium, and Oxygen White.

For those unaware of the Seat brand, it has a 70-year-history as an automobile maker in Spain and is part of the Volkswagen Group. Last year, Seat sold over a half-million cars. There is no US importer for the 2021 Seat MÓ eScooter 125, so opportunity awaits.