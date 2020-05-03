2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Without any doubt, the 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is the big daddy of ADV motorcycles. Thanks to its reliability, capabilities, and BMW’s global network, it is the choice of continent-crossing adventurists around the world.
The latest 1254cc ShiftCam boxer is the most powerful yet in the flagship GS, putting out over 105 ft-lbs of torque at 6250—plenty of grunt for any off-road excursion. On the highway, 136 horsepower at 7750 rpm means effortless high-speed cruising.
BMW gives the R 1250 GS Adventure long-travel suspension for aggressive runs across the Serengeti. Over eight inches of travel are moderated with a single shock at both ends, with the BMW Telelever set up in the front and a shaft-friendly Paralever in the rear. The 19-/17-inch wheel combo is a good choice for the 591-pound motorcycle (with its cavernous 7.9-gallon fuel tank filled).
The 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is highly customizable, with the $3500 Premium Package providing a great start. It gets you additional ride modes, dynamic electronic suspension, high-end traction control and ABS, an up/down quickshifter, cruise control, and extra lighting. If you want more style, there’s the Option 719 Billet Pack Classic ($2700) and the HP Billet Pack ($2700).
2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1254cc
- Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
- Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
- Top speed: Over 125 mph
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches
- Wheels: Wire-spoke
- Front wheel: 3.00 x 19
- Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 59.2 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.6 inches
- Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches (standard choices); 32.3 inches optional
- Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg
- Curb weight: 591 pounds
2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Prices and Colors
- Ice Grey, $20,690
- Exclusive Style: Kalamata Metallic Matte, $21,190 MSRP
- HP Style: Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red, $21,265 MSRP
2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Photo Gallery