Sunday, May 3, 2020
Motorcycle Types Adventure / Dual-Sport 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Without any doubt, the 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is the big daddy of ADV motorcycles. Thanks to its reliability, capabilities, and BMW’s global network, it is the choice of continent-crossing adventurists around the world.

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Buyer's Guide - Price

The latest 1254cc ShiftCam boxer is the most powerful yet in the flagship GS, putting out over 105 ft-lbs of torque at 6250—plenty of grunt for any off-road excursion. On the highway, 136 horsepower at 7750 rpm means effortless high-speed cruising.

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Buyer's Guide - ShiftCam Engine

BMW gives the R 1250 GS Adventure long-travel suspension for aggressive runs across the Serengeti. Over eight inches of travel are moderated with a single shock at both ends, with the BMW Telelever set up in the front and a shaft-friendly Paralever in the rear. The 19-/17-inch wheel combo is a good choice for the 591-pound motorcycle (with its cavernous 7.9-gallon fuel tank filled).

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Buyer's Guide - MSRP

The 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is highly customizable, with the $3500 Premium Package providing a great start. It gets you additional ride modes, dynamic electronic suspension, high-end traction control and ABS, an up/down quickshifter, cruise control, and extra lighting. If you want more style, there’s the Option 719 Billet Pack Classic ($2700) and the HP Billet Pack ($2700).

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 1254cc
  • Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm
  • Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm
  • Top speed: Over 125 mph
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
  • Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches
  • Wheels: Wire-spoke
  • Front wheel: 3.00 x 19
  • Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 19
  • Rear tire: 170/60 x 17
  • Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 59.2 inches
  • Rake: 24.5 degrees
  • Trail: 3.6 inches
  • Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches (standard choices); 32.3 inches optional
  • Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg
  • Curb weight: 591 pounds

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Prices and Colors

  • Ice Grey, $20,690
  • Exclusive Style: Kalamata Metallic Matte, $21,190 MSRP
  • HP Style: Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red, $21,265 MSRP

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Laconia Motorcycle Week Moved To Late August
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

News

2020 Laconia Motorcycle Week Moved To Late August

Don Williams -
0
Due to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s Stay At Home 2.0 orders running to May 31, the 97th Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week has been...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 GasGas Lineup First Look (11 Fast Facts with photos)

Don Williams -
0
Yes, it is a bit late to be getting a first look at the 2020 GasGas lineup in the United States. The purchase of...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Significantly updated last year, the 2020 Honda CB500X returns with no price increases. The 471cc twin-cylinder engine has a torquey bent, which serves it...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Preview: All 3 Classes

Don Williams -
0
After two successful MotoGP Virtual Races that drew millions of viewers from around the globe, MotoGP will be holding the Red Bull Virtual Grand...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Led by a stylishly narrow 21-inch front wheel and prodded 58 ft-lbs for torque feed to a meaty 180mm Dunlop rear tire, the 2020...
Read more
Community

MotoGP To Return In July, According To Dorna’s Ezpeleta

Don Williams -
0
Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in an interview today that the goal is to restart the 2020 MotoGP racing in July. The series...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Without any doubt, the 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is the big daddy of ADV motorcycles. Thanks to its reliability, capabilities, and BMW’s...
Read more
News

2020 Laconia Motorcycle Week Moved To Late August

Don Williams -
0
Due to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s Stay At Home 2.0 orders running to May 31, the 97th Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week has been...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 GasGas Lineup First Look (11 Fast Facts with photos)

Don Williams -
0
Yes, it is a bit late to be getting a first look at the 2020 GasGas lineup in the United States. The purchase of...
Read more
Adventure / Dual-Sport

2020 Honda CB500X Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Significantly updated last year, the 2020 Honda CB500X returns with no price increases. The 471cc twin-cylinder engine has a torquey bent, which serves it...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Preview: All 3 Classes

Don Williams -
0
After two successful MotoGP Virtual Races that drew millions of viewers from around the globe, MotoGP will be holding the Red Bull Virtual Grand...
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Led by a stylishly narrow 21-inch front wheel and prodded 58 ft-lbs for torque feed to a meaty 180mm Dunlop rear tire, the 2020...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling