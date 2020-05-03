2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Without any doubt, the 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is the big daddy of ADV motorcycles. Thanks to its reliability, capabilities, and BMW’s global network, it is the choice of continent-crossing adventurists around the world.

The latest 1254cc ShiftCam boxer is the most powerful yet in the flagship GS, putting out over 105 ft-lbs of torque at 6250—plenty of grunt for any off-road excursion. On the highway, 136 horsepower at 7750 rpm means effortless high-speed cruising.

BMW gives the R 1250 GS Adventure long-travel suspension for aggressive runs across the Serengeti. Over eight inches of travel are moderated with a single shock at both ends, with the BMW Telelever set up in the front and a shaft-friendly Paralever in the rear. The 19-/17-inch wheel combo is a good choice for the 591-pound motorcycle (with its cavernous 7.9-gallon fuel tank filled).

The 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is highly customizable, with the $3500 Premium Package providing a great start. It gets you additional ride modes, dynamic electronic suspension, high-end traction control and ABS, an up/down quickshifter, cruise control, and extra lighting. If you want more style, there’s the Option 719 Billet Pack Classic ($2700) and the HP Billet Pack ($2700).

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Specs

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Top speed: Over 125 mph

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual profile cams, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: BMW Telelever 37mm fork w/ central spring strut; 8.3 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 8.7 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Front wheel: 3.00 x 19

Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 170/60 x 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 305mm discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 59.2 inches

Rake: 24.5 degrees

Trail: 3.6 inches

Seat height: 35.0 and 35.8 inches (standard choices); 32.3 inches optional

Fuel capacity: 7.9 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg

Curb weight: 591 pounds

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Prices and Colors

Ice Grey, $20,690

Exclusive Style: Kalamata Metallic Matte, $21,190 MSRP

HP Style: Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red, $21,265 MSRP

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Photo Gallery