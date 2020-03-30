Monday, March 30, 2020
Buyers Guide BMW 2020 BMW R nineT Pure Buyer's Guide: Specs & Price

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

It’s back to basics with the 2020 BMW R nineT Pure. That minimalist attitude has allowed BMW to bring the R nineT Pure to the showroom floor for less than $10k.

The R nineT Pure is aimed at two riders—those who want a basic motorcycle at an attractive price, and those who intend to do serious customization and don’t want to pay for parts they are going to be removing.

2020 BMW R nineT Pure SpecsAlthough it’s Pure, this motorcycle still has plenty of features. It has the same 1170cc boxer twin as the other nineT models, and that means 110 horsepower and 86 ft/lbs of torque on call. There are twin discs up front, and the braking is watched over BMW Motorrad ABS, which is standard. The Pure also has traction control as a standard feature.

The 2020 BMW R nineT Pure also brings you into BMW Motorrad’s Option 719 system, which allows for a wide range of customization without stepping outside of your favorite dealership.

For more, read or BMW R nineT Pure review.

2020 BMW R nineT Pure for sale

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Specs

Engine

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 1170cc
  • Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
  • Maximum power: 110 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.0:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC
  • Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Dry, hydraulically actuated
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular steel w/ removable pillion frame
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable BMW Paralever shock; 4.7 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
  • Tires: Metzeler Roadtec Z8 Interact
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: BMW Motorrad

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.8 inches
  • Rake: 26.6 degrees
  • Trail: 4.1 inches
  • Seat height: 31.7 inches (optional 30.5- and 31.3-inch seats)
  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 483 pounds
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg

Colors:

  • Catalano Grey
  • Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Aurum
  • Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Light White

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Price:

  • $9995 MSRP

 

 

Previous articleWells Lamont Gloves, You’ve Come a Long Way
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Yamaha

2020 Yamaha MT-07 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
With the introduction of the MT-03, the 2020 Yamaha MT-07 moves up a slot in the Masters of Torque hierarchy. Instead of being presented...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki DR650S Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
A living classic, the 2020 Suzuki DR650S is a living, breathing relic from the 1900s with a cool twist—it still works as a viable...
Read more
Kawasaki

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
The venerable Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets some technical and visual updates for 2020, making it look and feel more sporting than ever. Kawasaki tapped...
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda CRF250L Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
This 2020 Honda CRF250L is a throwback to the concept of “You meet the nicest people on a Honda.” Here's a buyer's guide with specs and prices.
Read more
Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Proudly recalling the 1970s AMF era of Harley-Davidson ownership, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 is a compact, chopper-style cruiser that will appear to smaller...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Take Suzuki GSX-R600 supersport chassis and put in a 750cc cheater motor, and you have the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750. Sure, it doesn't fit in...
Read more
BMW

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
It’s back to basics with the 2020 BMW R nineT Pure. That minimalist attitude has allowed BMW to bring the R nineT Pure to the showroom for less than $10k.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Wells Lamont Gloves, You’ve Come a Long Way

Gary Ilminen -
0
A company called Wells Lamont made these leather motorcycle glove back then and they could be had down at the Co-op Store for a few bucks a pair.
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2020 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) Postponed Until 2021

Ron Lieback -
0
The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancelation and/or postponements of rounds throughout multiple motorcycle racing series, from MotoGP to Supercross to the Isle of...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Husqvarna 701 Svartpilen and 701 Vitpilen Recall: Possible Fuel Leak

Staff -
0
KTM, the owner of Husqvarna, has recalled 1500 of its 701 Svartpilen and 701 Vitpilen motorcycles. KTM says the fuel may leak from the fuel-level...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Race Results, Round 1: Alex Márquez Wins

Don Williams -
0
With the world’s MotoGP riders homebound due to international health concerns, MotoGP held its first-even Virtual Race. Held on the Mugello Circuit, the race...
Read more
Gear / Parts

2020 Arai Isle of Man TT Limited Edition Corsair-X First Look

Don Williams -
0
Although the 2020 Isle of Man TT was canceled, that’s not stopping Arai from continuing a tradition that dates back to 2007. Every year,...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling