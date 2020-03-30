2020 BMW R nineT Pure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

It’s back to basics with the 2020 BMW R nineT Pure. That minimalist attitude has allowed BMW to bring the R nineT Pure to the showroom floor for less than $10k.

The R nineT Pure is aimed at two riders—those who want a basic motorcycle at an attractive price, and those who intend to do serious customization and don’t want to pay for parts they are going to be removing.

Although it’s Pure, this motorcycle still has plenty of features. It has the same 1170cc boxer twin as the other nineT models, and that means 110 horsepower and 86 ft/lbs of torque on call. There are twin discs up front, and the braking is watched over BMW Motorrad ABS, which is standard. The Pure also has traction control as a standard feature.

The 2020 BMW R nineT Pure also brings you into BMW Motorrad’s Option 719 system, which allows for a wide range of customization without stepping outside of your favorite dealership.

For more, read or BMW R nineT Pure review.

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Specs

Engine

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1170cc

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Maximum power: 110 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC

Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Dry, hydraulically actuated

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular steel w/ removable pillion frame

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable BMW Paralever shock; 4.7 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Metzeler Roadtec Z8 Interact

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: BMW Motorrad

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.8 inches

Rake: 26.6 degrees

Trail: 4.1 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches (optional 30.5- and 31.3-inch seats)

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 483 pounds

Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg

Colors:

Catalano Grey

Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Aurum

Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Light White

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Price: