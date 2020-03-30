2020 BMW R nineT Pure Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

It’s back to basics with the 2020 BMW R nineT Pure. That minimalist attitude has allowed BMW to bring the R nineT Pure to the showroom floor for less than $10k.
The R nineT Pure is aimed at two riders—those who want a basic motorcycle at an attractive price, and those who intend to do serious customization and don’t want to pay for parts they are going to be removing.
Although it’s Pure, this motorcycle still has plenty of features. It has the same 1170cc boxer twin as the other nineT models, and that means 110 horsepower and 86 ft/lbs of torque on call. There are twin discs up front, and the braking is watched over BMW Motorrad ABS, which is standard. The Pure also has traction control as a standard feature.
The 2020 BMW R nineT Pure also brings you into BMW Motorrad’s Option 719 system, which allows for a wide range of customization without stepping outside of your favorite dealership.
For more, read or BMW R nineT Pure review.
2020 BMW R nineT Pure Specs
Engine
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Maximum power: 110 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 86 ft-lbs @ 6000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC
- Fuel delivery: EFI w/ 50mm throttle bodies
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Dry, hydraulically actuated
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ removable pillion frame
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable BMW Paralever shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
- Tires: Metzeler Roadtec Z8 Interact
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 265mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.8 inches
- Rake: 26.6 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches (optional 30.5- and 31.3-inch seats)
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 483 pounds
- Estimated fuel consumption: 44 mpg
Colors:
- Catalano Grey
- Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Aurum
- Option 719 Black Storm Metallic/Light White
2020 BMW R nineT Pure Price:
- $9995 MSRP