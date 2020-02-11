2020 Triumph Street Triple R First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Following up on the successful release of the RS model comes the debut of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R—a lower spec, yet still high-end, edition of the naked sport motorcycle with the Moto2-derived powerplant. There are several functional and aesthetic upgrades, plus a $750 price reduction from last year. Here are the fast facts you need to know.

1. Power output is unchanged on 2020 Triumph Street Triple R, but the inline-3 is more responsive. Triumph has shaved a claim seven percent of the rotational inertia inside the triple, resulting in a snappier throttle response. Also, the airbox and exhaust system (including a smaller muffler) have been reworked for “a crisper, purer sound, with an even more distinctive tone,” according to a Triumph spokesman. Triumph claims a better balance between the intake and exhaust sound output. Peak horsepower stays the same at 116 horsepower at 12,000 rpm with the peak torque coming at 57 ft-lbs at 9400 rpm. These are down a couple of notches from the RS, but it’s not much.

The six-speed transmission and slip-and-assist clutch are now supplemented by an up/down quickshifter. There’s no need to touch the clutch, except when starting off and stopping.

There’s a new look for the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R. The twin LED headlights have a new shape, and they share a similar form to the air intake and flyscreen. The new mirrors get a different look, and enjoy a wider range of adjustment. The paint and graphics have also been updated for ’20.

With the help of Genuine Triumph Accessories, you can turn the Street Triple R into a sport-tourer. This year, the factory is offering sidebags, a tank bag, and a rear pack.

Don’t forget that there’s also a Low Ride Height version. If you’d like, the LRH version of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R as a 1.8-inch lower seat height. This is achieved through modifications to the suspension, plus a different seat.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is $2050 less than the RS. Even more impressive is the $750 price drop from ’19—more for less is always good. We don’t have a word yet on when the R will hit showroom floors.

Photography by Alessio Barbanti and Grant Evans

2020 Triumph Street Triple R Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 765cc

Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 53.4mm

Maximum power: 116 horsepower @ 12,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 57 ft/lbs @ 9400 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc

Fueling: EFI

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Assist-and-slipper

Final drives: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 41mm inverted Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks (SF-BPF); 4.5 inches

Rear suspension: travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, Öhlins piggyback shock; 5.2 inches

Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5

Tires: Pirelli Rosso III

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo M4.32 4-piston monoblock calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.3 inches

Rake: 23.5 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.5 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 4.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg

Curb weight: 410 pounds (approx.)

Colors: Sapphire Black; Matte Silver Ice

2020 Triumph Street Triple R Price: $10,500 MSRP

2020 Triumph Street Triple R Photo Gallery