2020 Motorcycle Previews 2020 Triumph Street Triple R First Look (6 Fast Facts)

Following up on the successful release of the RS model comes the debut of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R—a lower spec, yet still high-end, edition of the naked sport motorcycle with the Moto2-derived powerplant. There are several functional and aesthetic upgrades, plus a $750 price reduction from last year. Here are the fast facts you need to know.

1. Power output is unchanged on 2020 Triumph Street Triple R, but the inline-3 is more responsive. Triumph has shaved a claim seven percent of the rotational inertia inside the triple, resulting in a snappier throttle response. Also, the airbox and exhaust system (including a smaller muffler) have been reworked for “a crisper, purer sound, with an even more distinctive tone,” according to a Triumph spokesman. Triumph claims a better balance between the intake and exhaust sound output. Peak horsepower stays the same at 116 horsepower at 12,000 rpm with the peak torque coming at 57 ft-lbs at 9400 rpm. These are down a couple of notches from the RS, but it’s not much.

  1. The six-speed transmission and slip-and-assist clutch are now supplemented by an up/down quickshifter. There’s no need to touch the clutch, except when starting off and stopping.

  1. There’s a new look for the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R. The twin LED headlights have a new shape, and they share a similar form to the air intake and flyscreen. The new mirrors get a different look, and enjoy a wider range of adjustment. The paint and graphics have also been updated for ’20.
  1. With the help of Genuine Triumph Accessories, you can turn the Street Triple R into a sport-tourer. This year, the factory is offering sidebags, a tank bag, and a rear pack.

  1. Don’t forget that there’s also a Low Ride Height version. If you’d like, the LRH version of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R as a 1.8-inch lower seat height. This is achieved through modifications to the suspension, plus a different seat.
  1. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R is $2050 less than the RS. Even more impressive is the $750 price drop from ’19—more for less is always good. We don’t have a word yet on when the R will hit showroom floors.

Photography by Alessio Barbanti and Grant Evans

2020 Triumph Street Triple R Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-3
  • Displacement: 765cc
  • Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 53.4mm
  • Maximum power: 116 horsepower @ 12,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 57 ft/lbs @ 9400 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling: EFI
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Assist-and-slipper
  • Final drives: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 41mm inverted Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks (SF-BPF); 4.5 inches
  • Rear suspension:  travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, Öhlins piggyback shock; 5.2 inches
  • Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.5
  • Tires: Pirelli Rosso III
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo M4.32 4-piston monoblock calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo single-piston sliding caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.3 inches
  • Rake: 23.5 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 inches
  • Seat height: 32.5 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 4.6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 46 mpg
  • Curb weight: 410 pounds (approx.)
  • Colors: Sapphire Black; Matte Silver Ice

2020 Triumph Street Triple R Price: $10,500 MSRP

2020 Triumph Street Triple R Photo Gallery

