Get Out & Ride: 2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule

Looking for great commodore and some of the best ADV riding – both on- and off-road – across the country?
The 2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series, presented by Kenda Tires, delivers just that – and then some.
Since the series launched in 2007, it has continued to grow. For 2020, there are 16 weekends scheduled, with rides everywhere from California to New Jersey.
“Our AMA event organizers put a lot of time and effort into creating the exhilarating events that make up the AMA National Adventure Riding Series,” AMA Recreational Riding Manager Heather Wilson said.
“Adventure riders are always searching out the next great route, and these organizers make it simple to have a good time on and off the bike.”
For additional information, visit American Motorcyclist.
2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule
- March 27-29: Pine Barrens 400
Pine Barrens Adventures LLC — Hammonton, N.J.
- April 4-5: Cross-Florida Adventure
Dixie Dual Sport — Daytona Beach, Fla.
- April 18-19: Slate Creek
Appalachian Trail Riders — Bybee, Tenn.
- April 25-26: Perry Mountain Tower Run
Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club — Stanton, Ala.
- May 2-3: Yosemite Adventure Tour
Family Off-Road Adventures — Buck Meadows, Calif.
- May 13-17: PA Wilds 1500
Pine Barrens Adventures LLC — Port Matilda, Pa.
- May 30-31: Durty Dabbers Great Adventure
Durty Dabbers — Lock Haven, Pa.
- June 6-7: Ride for Research
Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders — Wabeno, Wis.
- June 6-7: Show Me 500
Midwest Trail Riders Association — Bixby, Mo.
- June 27-28: Big Bear Run
Big Bear Trail Riders — Big Bear, Calif.
- Sept. 12-13: Blue Ridge
Appalachian Trail Riders — Pineola, N.C.
- Sept. 26-27: Big Woods 200
Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders — Wabeno, Wis.
- Sept. 26-27: Buffaloe 500
Stoney Lonesome Motorcycle Club — Columbus, Ind.
- Oct. 10-11: Renfro Valley
Appalachian Trail Riders — Mount Vernon, Ky.
- Oct. 17-18: The Fall Legends Ride
Athens Motorcycle Club — Athens, Ohio
- Nov. 27-28: L.A.-Barstow to Vegas
District 37 Dual Sport — Palmdale, Calif.
Be sure to follow the series’ official Facebook page. Post your photos from the events on social media using #AMAadv.