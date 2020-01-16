Get Out & Ride: 2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule

Looking for great commodore and some of the best ADV riding – both on- and off-road – across the country?

The 2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series, presented by Kenda Tires, delivers just that – and then some.

Since the series launched in 2007, it has continued to grow. For 2020, there are 16 weekends scheduled, with rides everywhere from California to New Jersey.

“Our AMA event organizers put a lot of time and effort into creating the exhilarating events that make up the AMA National Adventure Riding Series,” AMA Recreational Riding Manager Heather Wilson said.

“Adventure riders are always searching out the next great route, and these organizers make it simple to have a good time on and off the bike.”

For additional information, visit American Motorcyclist.

2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule

March 27-29: Pine Barrens 400 Pine Barrens Adventures LLC — Hammonton, N.J.

April 4-5: Cross-Florida Adventure Dixie Dual Sport — Daytona Beach, Fla.

April 18-19: Slate Creek Appalachian Trail Riders — Bybee, Tenn.

April 25-26: Perry Mountain Tower Run Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club — Stanton, Ala.

May 2-3: Yosemite Adventure Tour Family Off-Road Adventures — Buck Meadows, Calif.

May 13-17: PA Wilds 1500 Pine Barrens Adventures LLC — Port Matilda, Pa.

May 30-31: Durty Dabbers Great Adventure Durty Dabbers — Lock Haven, Pa.

June 6-7: Ride for Research Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders — Wabeno, Wis.

June 6-7: Show Me 500 Midwest Trail Riders Association — Bixby, Mo.

June 27-28: Big Bear Run Big Bear Trail Riders — Big Bear, Calif.

Sept. 12-13: Blue Ridge Appalachian Trail Riders — Pineola, N.C.

Sept. 26-27: Big Woods 200 Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders — Wabeno, Wis.

Sept. 26-27: Buffaloe 500 Stoney Lonesome Motorcycle Club — Columbus, Ind.

Oct. 10-11: Renfro Valley Appalachian Trail Riders — Mount Vernon, Ky.

Oct. 17-18: The Fall Legends Ride Athens Motorcycle Club — Athens, Ohio

Nov. 27-28: L.A.-Barstow to Vegas District 37 Dual Sport — Palmdale, Calif.

Be sure to follow the series’ official Facebook page. Post your photos from the events on social media using #AMAadv.