Thursday, January 16, 2020
Get Out & Ride: 2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series Schedule

Looking for great commodore and some of the best ADV riding – both on- and off-road – across the country?

The 2020 AMA National Adventure Riding Series, presented by Kenda Tires, delivers just that – and then some.

Since the series launched in 2007, it has continued to grow. For 2020, there are 16 weekends scheduled, with rides everywhere from California to New Jersey.

“Our AMA event organizers put a lot of time and effort into creating the exhilarating events that make up the AMA National Adventure Riding Series,” AMA Recreational Riding Manager Heather Wilson said.

“Adventure riders are always searching out the next great route, and these organizers make it simple to have a good time on and off the bike.”

For additional information, visit American Motorcyclist.

  • March 27-29: Pine Barrens 400

    Pine Barrens Adventures LLC — Hammonton, N.J.

  • April 4-5: Cross-Florida Adventure

    Dixie Dual Sport — Daytona Beach, Fla.

  • April 18-19: Slate Creek

    Appalachian Trail Riders — Bybee, Tenn.

  • April 25-26: Perry Mountain Tower Run

    Perry Mountain Motorcycle Club — Stanton, Ala.

  • May 2-3: Yosemite Adventure Tour

    Family Off-Road Adventures — Buck Meadows, Calif.

  • May 13-17: PA Wilds 1500

    Pine Barrens Adventures LLC — Port Matilda, Pa.

  • May 30-31: Durty Dabbers Great Adventure

    Durty Dabbers — Lock Haven, Pa.

  • June 6-7: Ride for Research

    Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders — Wabeno, Wis.

  • June 6-7: Show Me 500

    Midwest Trail Riders Association — Bixby, Mo.

  • June 27-28: Big Bear Run

    Big Bear Trail Riders — Big Bear, Calif.

  • Sept. 12-13: Blue Ridge

    Appalachian Trail Riders — Pineola, N.C.

  • Sept. 26-27: Big Woods 200

    Wisconsin Dual Sport Riders — Wabeno, Wis.

  • Sept. 26-27: Buffaloe 500

    Stoney Lonesome Motorcycle Club — Columbus, Ind.

  • Oct. 10-11: Renfro Valley

    Appalachian Trail Riders — Mount Vernon, Ky.

  • Oct. 17-18: The Fall Legends Ride

    Athens Motorcycle Club — Athens, Ohio

  • Nov. 27-28: L.A.-Barstow to Vegas

    District 37 Dual Sport — Palmdale, Calif.

Be sure to follow the series’ official Facebook page. Post your photos from the events on social media using #AMAadv.

One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

