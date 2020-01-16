Thursday, January 16, 2020
News 2019 Ducati Motorcycle Sales Tops 53,000 Worldwide: 'Nudges' 2018

When Ducati Motor Holding announced its 2018 motorcycle sales, numbers were down 5.1 percent over 2017, with a total of 53,004 units sold.

The Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer didn’t achieve record sales numbers in 2019, but it “nudged” its 2018 numbers by 179 bikes.

Ducati says it sold 53,183 motorcycles worldwide in 2019, with much attribution going to the revamped Multistrada lineup. A total of 12,160 Multistradas were sold, a 3-percent increase over 2018 for the adventure touring bikes.

2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro

Ducati says these positive numbers were due to the revised 1260 Enduro and 950 S, and that 2019 was the best sales year for Multistradas since the lineup launched 16 years ago.

The new Panigale V4 was the world’s best-selling superbike, capturing 25% of that market share. Ducati says 8,304 Panigale V4s sold in 2019.

The two other new models for 2019 – the Hypermotard 950 and the Diavel 1260 – doubled in sales over the previous generations. Ducati says 4,472 Hypermotards were sold, and 3,129 Diavels.

Speaking of 2019, Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, says: “2019 was a tough but also rewarding year. We’re working to make Ducati the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand, and the results we’re achieving, the development of the range, and the market response all confirm we’re on the right track.

“On today’s global market, one in every four superbikes is now a Panigale. The technical content we’ve transferred from the R version and our extensive racing experience to the V4 2020 range ensure this bike remains the category benchmark. What’s more, order books for the new Streetfighter V4 are bulging – more than 1,700 are already on order – and deliveries will begin in March 2020.”

2019 Ducati Sales by Region

Italy continued as Ducati’s number-one market, totaling 9,474 units sold. The Italian market was up 3 percent over 2018.

In the United States, Ducati sold 7,682 motorcycles, down by 2% despite the continuing negative trend, which saw the market shrink by 7% compared to 2018.

Four other markets performed exceptionally well, Ducati says:

  • Brazil (+20%)
  • Spain (+10%)
  • France (+8%)

China also continued an upward trend. Ducati says 3,200 motorcycles were sold (+12%). This makes China Ducati’s fifth most-important market.

Ducati expects a positive 2020 with the strong pre-sales of the Streetfighter V4. The brand also expects the new Panigale V2 and Multistrada Grand Tour to help push sales.

Ducati also expects its Scrambler range to do well in sales – especially with the introduction of a new model in the coming months.

“We’re satisfied with the results achieved in 2019”, adds Francesco Milicia, Global Sales VP. “Over the last 12 months a major network development plan has been implemented, with 54 new dealerships in 20 countries.

“This expansion plan will continue this year in order to further improve the world-wide network coverage and offer our fans a growing premium experience.”

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

