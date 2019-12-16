Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Trike Recall: Unintended Rear Brake Activation

Harley-Davidson has recalled its 2019-2020 Tri-Glide Trike motorcycles due to “unintended activation of one rear brake.”

The malfunction, which may affect 12,624 Trikes, is due to the traction control system. Harley says the “Trike Traction Control System” software may respond to incorrectly to a faulty rear-wheel speed signal by activating one of the rear brakes.

Harley-Davidson has notified owners, and dealers will update the traction control system software, free of charge.

The Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Trikes affected are:

2019-2020 Tri-Glide Ultra (FLHTCUTG)

2019-2020 Freewheeler (FLRT)

2020 CVO Tri-Glide (FLHTCUTGSE)

The recall began on Dec. 2, 2019. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson’s number for this recall is 0175.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.