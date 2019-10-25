2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Make no mistake, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is all about making a statement. With forward foot controls and grips close to the upper triple-clamp, this motorcycle is all about projecting into the wind.
Fortunately, the wind doesn’t stand a chance against the 1202cc Evolution V-twin, as it has plenty of torque to poke a hole in the strongest of gusts.
Don’t worry about the fact that this Sportster’s ergonomics are more style than comfort, the two-gallon fuel tank will require frequent stops.
Handling is better than you might expect, with due credit going to beefy 49mm cartridge-style fork and short-travel emulsion-style shocks, as well as Michelin Scorcher 31 tires. As long as you don’t hit square-edged potholes in town, the Sportster suspension is adequate.
Be prepared to get positive reinforcement for your purchase, as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight gets plenty of approving nods and unsolicited favorable comments.
2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin
- Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)
- Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”
- Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc
- Cooling: Air
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular mild steel
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shock; 1.6 inches of travel
- Wheels: 9-spoke cast aluminum w/ machined highlights
- Front wheel: 16 x 3.00
- Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00
- Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.9 inches
- Rake: 30.2 degrees
- Fork angle: 28.7 degrees
- Trail: 5.3 inches
- Lean angle: 27.1 degrees (both sides)
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
- Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg
- Curb weight: 556 pounds
2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Colors/Prices
- Vivid Black: $11,299 MSRP
- River Rock Gray Denim; Stone Washed White Pearl: $11,649 MSRP
- Performance Orange; Stiletto Red: $11,999 MSRP