2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Friday, October 25, 2019
2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Make no mistake, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is all about making a statement. With forward foot controls and grips close to the upper triple-clamp, this motorcycle is all about projecting into the wind.

Fortunately, the wind doesn’t stand a chance against the 1202cc Evolution V-twin, as it has plenty of torque to poke a hole in the strongest of gusts.

Harley Forty-EightDon’t worry about the fact that this Sportster’s ergonomics are more style than comfort, the two-gallon fuel tank will require frequent stops.

Handling is better than you might expect, with due credit going to beefy 49mm cartridge-style fork and short-travel emulsion-style shocks, as well as Michelin Scorcher 31 tires. As long as you don’t hit square-edged potholes in town, the Sportster suspension is adequate.

Harley Forty-Eight pricesBe prepared to get positive reinforcement for your purchase, as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight gets plenty of approving nods and unsolicited favorable comments.

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin
  • Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”
  • Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc
  • Cooling: Air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular mild steel
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shock; 1.6 inches of travel
  • Wheels: 9-spoke cast aluminum w/ machined highlights
  • Front wheel: 16 x 3.00
  • Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.9 inches
  • Rake: 30.2 degrees
  • Fork angle: 28.7 degrees
  • Trail: 5.3 inches
  • Lean angle: 27.1 degrees (both sides)
  • Seat height: 28 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
  • Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg
  • Curb weight: 556 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Colors/Prices

  • Vivid Black: $11,299 MSRP
  • River Rock Gray Denim; Stone Washed White Pearl: $11,649 MSRP
  • Performance Orange; Stiletto Red: $11,999 MSRP

Harley Forty-Eight Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

