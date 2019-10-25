2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Make no mistake, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is all about making a statement. With forward foot controls and grips close to the upper triple-clamp, this motorcycle is all about projecting into the wind.

Fortunately, the wind doesn’t stand a chance against the 1202cc Evolution V-twin, as it has plenty of torque to poke a hole in the strongest of gusts.

Don’t worry about the fact that this Sportster’s ergonomics are more style than comfort, the two-gallon fuel tank will require frequent stops.

Handling is better than you might expect, with due credit going to beefy 49mm cartridge-style fork and short-travel emulsion-style shocks, as well as Michelin Scorcher 31 tires. As long as you don’t hit square-edged potholes in town, the Sportster suspension is adequate.

Be prepared to get positive reinforcement for your purchase, as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight gets plenty of approving nods and unsolicited favorable comments.

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Specs

ENGINE

Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin

Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8”

Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3500 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Tubular mild steel

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shock; 1.6 inches of travel

Wheels: 9-spoke cast aluminum w/ machined highlights

Front wheel: 16 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 130/90 x 16

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.9 inches

Rake: 30.2 degrees

Fork angle: 28.7 degrees

Trail: 5.3 inches

Lean angle: 27.1 degrees (both sides)

Seat height: 28 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons

Estimated fuel economy: 48 mpg

Curb weight: 556 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Colors/Prices

Vivid Black: $11,299 MSRP

River Rock Gray Denim; Stone Washed White Pearl: $11,649 MSRP

Performance Orange; Stiletto Red: $11,999 MSRP

Harley Forty-Eight Photo Gallery