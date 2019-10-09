Thursday, October 10, 2019
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Unveiled: First Look

Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP Bike

During the third round of the Gixxer Cup Championship at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, India, Suzuki unveiled a new quarter-liter superbike – the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition.

Unfortunately, this bike will only be available for Indian motorcyclists. But its sure worth reporting about and, especially, gawking at.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 first lookThe Gixxer SF is based on what we know in America as the GSX250R, the GSX-R1000R‘s youngest brother.

Suzuki Indian says the Gixxer – named after Indian’s Gixxer Cup Championship – arrives with an all-new SOCS oil-cooling system that caters to Indian riders.

Suzuki says “Oil cooling system in engines was first introduced by Suzuki to the world for creating lightweight and fast engines, which provides high performance for a wide range of needs, from city riding in traffic to serious sport riding.”

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 indianThe SOCS engine, which also arrives with technology derived from MotoGP for weight- and friction reductions, eliminates the need for cooling devices such as cooling fins or a water pump. This not only reduces weight but maintenance costs.

Instead, separate oil cooling flow lines were added. Suzuki says the hot oil goes through the oil cooler and then via the oil cooling channel before it goes to the oil pan. The system then channels the cooled oil through a filter to different parts of the engine such as piston jet, crank, cam, and transmission.

This is a continuous process in which lubrication flow lines are kept separate from cooling flow lines which results in high cooling efficiency, Suzuki says.

Following are the specs and a photo gallery of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-Cooled Valve System SOHC, 4 Valve
  • Displacement: 249 cc
  • Bore x Stroke: 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm
  • Engine Output: 26 horsepower @ 9000rpm
  • Torque: 22.6 ft/lbs of torque @ 7500rpm
  • Fuel System: Fuel Injection
  • Starter System: Electric
  • Transmission Type: 6 Speed, MT

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped
  • Rear suspension: Swing Arm Type, Mono Suspension
  • Front tire: 110/70R – 17 M/C – Radial Tubeless
  • Rear tire: 150/60R – 17 M/C – Radial Tubeless
  • Front and Rear brakes: Disc
  • Wheels: Cast

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Overall Length: 79.1 inches
  • Overall Width: 31.6 inches
  • Overall Height: 40.7 inches
  • Wheel Base: 52.7 inches
  • Ground Clearance: 6.5 inches
  • Seat Height: 31.5 inches
  • Curb Mass 343 lbs.
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 3.1 gallon

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition – Photo Gallery

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

