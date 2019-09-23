2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Preview, Prices & Video

When Honda re-introduced the Africa Twin to its lineup for 2016, the bike shook up the adventure touring world. Not only because the motorcycle took inspiration from the original NXR750 Africa Twin that claimed four-straight victories in the Paris-Dakar Rally of the late 1980s, but also because it was available with Honda’s automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Honda updated the Africa Twin for 2018, offering the more-ADV ready CRF1000L2 Adventure Sports models alongside the base models. The bikes arrived in 2019 as a carryover with new color schemes, but much changes for 2020.

Meet the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin. As the name says, the engine grows to 1100cc. Honda has also updated the electronics, and once again offers the Adventure Sports ES version.

Following are the fast facts.

1. The water-cooled, overhead-cam, parallel-twin engine receives an 86cc displacement increase, growing from 998cc to 1084cc. Honda says it has also improved intake and exhaust systems, resulting in a horsepower boost of approximately 6 percent. The new bike makes 101 horsepower – up 7 over the previous generation – and 77 ft/lbs of torque.

2. The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin’s frame is updated for optimized for handling. The rear subframe now has aluminum construction and is detachable, and the CRF450R-style aluminum swingarm is lighter and more rigid.

3. Due to the use of a six-axis IMU, the new CRF1100L Africa Twin has more advanced electronic aids. These include wheelie control, cornering ABS, rear-lift control, DCT cornering detection and cornering lights.

4. The new Adventure Sports ES model now features electronic ride-height suspension- Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment suspension (EERA). The Adventure Sports ES model is also updated with tubeless wheels, heated grips, accessory socket, larger skid plate, aluminum rear rack and a larger 6.5-gallon tank over the base model’s 5-gallon tank.

5. Although power has increased, the bike weighs less than the outgoing 2019 model. The base CRF1100L weighs 498 pounds, and the DCT model 520 pounds. The weight savings arrive from a lighter engine and transmission.

6. The seat also got lower – from 34.3 inches to 33.4. A low seat is available at 32.5 inches, and a taller one up to 35.2 inches.

7. The standard CRF1100L has a renewed focus on off-road use, with a shorter, fixed windscreen and a 5.0-gallon fuel tank.

8. This actually makes for four versions: the base CRF1100L in both standard and DCT; and the CRF1100L Adventure Sports ES in both standard and DCT.

9. The 2020 versions arrive with a new 6.5-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) color touchscreen display that is compatible with Apple CarPlay. The touchscreen display is optimized for ease of use when changing the electronic adjustments.



10. Cruise control is now standard on all Africa Twin versions.

11. Wheel size remains unchanged. The 2020 Africa Twin arrives with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear, both wire-spoked wheels. The Adventure Sports ES arrives with Tubeless Tires.

12. Except for the addition of cornering ABS, the braking system also remains unchanged. The 2020 CRF1100L arrives with dual 310mm front discs squeezed by four-piston Nissin calipers, and a single 256mm disc out back squeezed by a single-piston caliper.

13. With the updates arrive a slight price increase:

2020 CRF1100L Manual: $14,399 (up $800 over 2019 model)

2020 CRF1100L DCT: $15,199 (up $800)

2020 CRF1100L Adventure Sports ES Manual: $17,199 (up $2100)

2020 CRF1100L Adventure Sports ES DCT: $17,799 (up $1900)

14. For 2020, two color options are available – Pearl Glare White/Blue, and Matte Metallic Black.



15. The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin will be available in dealerships beginning in March 2020.

2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin – Photo Gallery