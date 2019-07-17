LEGO Releases Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Harley-Davidson and the LEGO Group have collaborated to release a Fat Boy model that goes on sale globally August 1.

The Fat Boy – a LEGO Creator Expert Model – features 1,023 pieces, including the teardrop fuel tank, integrated speedometer, solid-disc wheels, and dual exhaust pipes.

The finished model measures over 7 inches (20 cm) high, 7 inches (18 cm) wide and 12 inches (33 cm) long, and features several moveable parts for owners to engage.

The vital parts are functional, also, including the rear tire, pistons of the Milwaukee-Eight engine, handlebar, gear shift, brake levers, and kickstand. The Fat Boy arrives in signature Harley Wicked Red paint.

“Bringing this Harley-Davidson motorcycle to life in brick form is incredibly exciting,” said Mike Psiaki, Design Master at LEGO Group. “The model truly captures the iconic design, advanced engineering and attention to detail of this iconic motorcycle, offering an immersive building experience and a unique collector’s item for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and LEGO fans of all ages.”

“It’s been exceptionally exciting for Harley-Davidson to collaborate with the LEGO Group – another brand that champions creativity and expression,” said Heather Malenshek, Chief Marketing Officer at Harley-Davidson. “Not only do we want customers to be inspired by the end result, we want them to enjoy the building process.”

“The authenticity of Harley-Davidson design comes by sweating the details from start to finish.” said Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling & Design, Harley-Davidson. “We looked at every nut and bolt on the bike, all the finishes, and every small detail. Working with the LEGO team on this project allowed us to bring that same attention to detail to a collaborative product, and to celebrate a brand that inspired the imagination and creativity of many of us at Harley-Davidson from a young age, including myself.”

To celebrate the launch, LEGO Master Builders created a life-size model of the motorcycle, complete with silver-coated parts, Wi-Fi animation control, sound and light effects to imitate a real Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and 6,000 special LEGO elements.

The build took 865 hours and 69,569 pieces, and will be on display at select LEGO stores and Harley-Davidson events for fans to see.

The LEGO Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy model is available for $99.99 directly from LEGO Stores and shop.LEGO.com exclusively for VIP members beginning July 17, 2019, with general public availability beginning August 1, 2019. Customers in the United States will also be able to purchase on Harley-Davidson.com and through Harley-Davidson Dealers across the country.