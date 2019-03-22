2016-2019 Triumph Recalls

Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 12,654 of the following models due to electrical issues:

Triumph says the clutch cable on these models may cause a loss of electrical power. The clutch cable may contact the main harness cover and cause damage to wiring within the main harness. This may lead to a loss of electrical power to various electrical circuits.

Loss of electrical power may cause the headlight or indicator lighting to malfunction or the engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will replace the original securing guide for the clutch cable and main harness with an updated one, free of charge. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SRAN560.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.