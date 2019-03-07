CHAMPSCHOOL Riding School Heads to Southern California this March

We’re happy to announce a limited number of seats for CHAMPSCHOOL have been allocated to our readers at a “friends and family” rate by the Yamaha Champions Riding School (YCRS).

At Ultimate Motorcycling, we encourage our readers to continue their riding education by investing in schools and training. CHAMPSCHOOL, one of our favorite programs, is making a stop in Southern California this March 28 and 29.

A few of us are past graduates and truly got all we could have asked for and more. Read our latest review of the school and our article on the many benefits of rider education.

This is a school for everyone, from the MotoAmerica racer looking for the razors edge to a new rider who just got their license.

With a rich tradition spanning over 30 years, YCRS has helped riders at every level hone their skills and take home not only a better understanding of riding but also valuable life lessons.

Please contact Nick Ienatsch, Chris Peris or Keith Culver at CHAMPSCHOOL for details and make sure to mention you heard about it from Ultimate Motorcycling.

Contact:

Below are some Videos to get you better acquainted with the school and its mission:

Champions Habits

100 Points of Grip

David Bober Testimonial

Hope to see you there!