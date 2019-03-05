Harley-Davidson News

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this past January, Harley-Davidson’s President and CEO Matt Levatich said: “We’re at a historic juncture in the evolution of mobility, and Harley-Davidson is at the forefront.”

Levatich was discussing the movement in electric mobility at CES 2019 where Harley announced additional details on its first electric motorcycle – the LiveWire.

The Motor Company did more than discuss its LiveWire; it also debuted two e-moto concepts – electric bikes that make urban mobility much easier. This shows the electric-forward vision of the company that has its deepest roots in motorcycle cruising and touring.

And on Tuesday, Harley took its vision one step further by acquiring StaCyc, Inc., producer of the 12 and 16 eDrive, electric-powered two-wheelers specifically designed for kids.

The eDrives are marketed as electric stability cycles – hence the name “Sta” and Cyc”. These eDrives – available with 12″ or 16″ wheels – are designed to provide training in balance for future motorcyclists.

Launching in 2016, StaCyc currently designs, markets and sells their eDrive models for kids, with an MSRP range of $649 to $699. The two-wheelers are sold in the U.S. through powersports dealerships, including 29 Harley-Davidson dealerships, online and in speciality bike dealerships

“We’re thrilled to have StaCyc become part of the Harley-Davidson family,” said Harley-Davidson Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Heather Malenshek.

“The StaCyc team shares the same vision we have for building the next generation of riders globally and we believe that together, we will have a significant impact in bringing the fun and enjoyment of riding to kids everywhere.”

Following is from the official press release:

The StaCyc electric two-wheelers will provide an entry point for the youngest riders to enjoy the thrill of riding.

As a subsidiary, a Harley-Davidson branded version of StaCyc’s 12-inch and 16-inch models will be sold through select Harley-Davidson dealers. The branded products will be available in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2019.

StaCyc branded eDrives will continue to be sold through StaCyc’s existing distribution network.

Since its inception, StaCyc has inspired more than 6,000 new riders to join the sport through its fun and upbeat brand that focuses on sharing the love of riding through its line of kids’ electric two-wheeled products. The company has served as a catalyst for engaging riders at an early age and has been first to market with an entirely new category in both the motorcycle and bicycle markets.

“After a few conversations with Harley-Davidson, we realized that the ethos of our brands and our commitment to bringing more riders to motorcycling were incredibly aligned,” said Ryan Ragland, Founder of StaCyc.

“The opportunity to work with the team at Harley-Davidson and have the support to carry out our mission to create the next generation of riders is exciting. Together we’re building a plan that fast-tracks our ability to help the industry create as many riders as possible.”

The StaCyc acquisition is the latest example of how Harley-Davidson is investing in opportunities that inspire increased ridership in the near-term and deliver sustainable growth for the future as part of its More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan.

The accelerated plan, which was unveiled in 2018, focuses on building the next generation of riders through new products in additional motorcycle segments, providing broader access to the brand and products and a commitment to supporting and strengthening dealers globally.

Harley-Davidson previously unveiled its plans for its full portfolio of motorcycles, starting with LiveWire, which will be available for sale later this year in the U.S. Preorders in the U.S. are now open and the company announced today at the Geneva International Motor Show that preorders for Canada and Europe will begin in April.

“We’ve said previously that we believe electric vehicles are where global mobility is headed and they hold great appeal for existing riders as well as opportunity to build new riders,” said Malenshek.

“As we lead in the electrification of motorcycling, we’re demonstrating our commitment by delivering a full range of electric products for a vast audience who will be inspired to imagine and discover what is possible from Harley-Davidson.”