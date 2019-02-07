2018 Motorcycle Statistics in America

Statistics for American motorcycle riders witnessed some drastic changes for 2018, including more college-educated and female riders, and a record amount of motorcycles in households.

These stats arrive from 2018 owner surveys conducted by the Motorcycle Industry Council.

“Demographics are changing for Americans across the country and it’s no different for motorcycle owners,” said MIC President and CEO Tim Buche.

“For decades, the MIC Owner Survey has told us a lot about who we are, and we’re now learning how things have shifted since our last study was done in 2014. Some of the stats are encouraging, like the increasing number of women owners, while other data, such as the rising median age, show where we have more work to do.”

Following are the latest statistics of motorcyclists in the USA:

Gender:

Male Owners – 81 percent

Female Owners – 19 percent

Median Age:

2018 – 50

2014 – 47

2012 – 45

Married:

2018 – 68 percent

2014 – 61 percent

2012 – 63 percent

College Graduate:

2018 – 24 percent

2014 – 20 percent

2012 – 17 percent

Median Household Income:

2018 – $62,500

2014 – $62,200

2012 – $64,100

Work Status:

Employed – 71 percent

Retired – 24 percent

Motorcycle Ownership:

2018 – 13,158,100 (up 2.5. million over 2014, the last year of the ownership survery)

2009 – 11,704,500 (previous record)

Motorcycles in Use:

2018 – 12,231,000 (up more than 2 million over 2014, the last year of the ownership survey)

2009 – 11,015,105 (previous record)

Motorcycles in Households

MIC says that households owning motorcycles rose from 6.94 percent in 2014 (the last full survey) to a record 8.02 percent in 2018, an increase of more than 1.5 million homes.

The United States Census Bureau’s most recent estimate put the number of U.S. households at 126,224,000. The MIC Owner Survey found that 10,124,400 of those homes had a motorcycle.

Millennial and Motorcycling

The MIC owner survey also says it has uncovered trends among the emerging group of millennial motorcyclists.

More than half have taken a training course and use their bikes frequently for commuting. Sixty-nine percent say they are interested in electric motorcycles, citing fuel and the environment as top drivers.

“For the past several years, manufacturers have offered more great entry-level motorcycles at affordable prices,” Buche said, “while at the same time focusing on increasing the industry’s outreach to millennials.”