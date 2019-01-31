2019 Isle of Man TT News

When a New Year begins, many anticipate the first endurance race of the year – the Dakar Rally. And when that’s final – great job KTM – many endurance racing fans turn their focus to the Isle of Man TT.

Four months before the race on that tiny island between the UK and Ireland, the top riders who claimed podium wins in 2018 IOMTT have confirmed their seats.

The biggest news arrives from Michael Dunlop, an 18-time TT winner who now is third on the all-time winners list behind John McGuinness (23) and the late Joey Dunlop (26).

Michael, 29, is focused on taking both the Superbike and Senior TT wins aboard the S 1000 RR: “We grabbed a Superbike TT win last year, which was a good start and the goal this year will be to go after both Superbike and Senior TT wins.”

He will surely have some tough competition from the other top riders who are listed below.

The other main teams/riders are:

Norton Factory Team

John McGuinness

Factory Honda

Ian Hutchinson

David “Davo” Johnson

Milenco Security Padgetts Racing Honda

Conor Cummins

Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki

James Hillier

Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki

Dean Harrison

Smiths Racing BMW

Peter Hickman

The 2019 Isle of Man TT is set for May 25 through June 7, and many superbike riders will be chasing a new lap record. In 2018, both Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman posted lap records over the 134 mph mark – 135.452mph is now the record set by Hickman on a BMW S 1000 RR.