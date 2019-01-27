2019 Oakland Supercross Results:
Webb Leads KTM Podium Sweep
Cooper Webb backed up his Triple Crown win at Anaheim 2 last week with his career-first single Supercross Main Event win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Webb grabbed a holeshot and was never headed. Webb leaves Oakland with the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series points lead. Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin made a late race run at Webb, but came up short. KTM satellite team rider Blake Baggett comfortably finished on the podium.
- Cooper Webb is the first two-time winner in 2019, taking a commanding win. Webb (Red Bull KTM) rocketed through the left-hand first turn and never looked back. He managed a one-second lead over Musquin for six laps, and extended it to nearly two seconds when Musquin went down on lap 10. That handed Webb an eight-second lead that he nursed to the finish. Webb admitted to getting tight at the end, as his 3.4-second lead after 20 laps shrunk to less than a second at the checkered flag of the 23-lap race. Webb’s two consecutive wins earn him a slim lead in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series, and the top four riders are within just four points. It’s an amazing turnaround, as Webb was 10th in round 2 at Glendale and eighth in the points.
- Marvin Musquin went down on Lap 10 while running in P2, yet nearly stole the victory. Still recovering from a pre-season knee injury, Musquin (Red Bull KTM) was right behind Webb from the start. Musquin kept Webb honest until lap 10 when he had a minor fall. Musquin temporarily dropped back to P5, but worked his way back up. Musquin inherited a spot when Joey Savatagy dropped out with a technical problem on Lap 11, then passed Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen two laps later as they slowed each other down in battle. As Webb’s lap times were extending into the 56s and 57s late in the Main, Musquin responded with a 55.6 on the penultimate lap to put him close to Webb. However, Webb answered on the final lap and Musquin came up 0.76 seconds short. Musquin moves up to P4 in the standings, just four points behind Webb.
- Bouncing back from a terrible night at A2, Glendale winner Blake Baggett found himself back on the podium. It has truly been an up-and-down year for Baggett (Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM). He has either been on the podium or outside of the top 10, going 12-1-15-3. The Main certainly didn’t start well for Baggett, as he was outside the top 10 on the opening lap. In laps 4 through 8, Baggett picked up one position each lap, until he found himself in P6 behind Tomac, who was also battling with Roczen and Musquin. Baggett was able to benefit along with Musquin on lap 13 when both passed Tomac. A lap later, Baggett went by Roczen and secured his podium finish. Baggett’s inconsistency keeps him back to P7 in the standings, 17 points behind Webb.
- Eli Tomac had good momentum coming into the Main, but he never challenged for the lead. Scoring a final Main win in the A2 Triple Crown and a convincing Heat race victory to start his night in Oakland, it looked like Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) might take his first win of 2019. Instead, Tomac was in P10 at the start and quickly fell six seconds behind Webb. Tomac was able to enter the top five after just seven laps. There, he engaged with Roczen, which was eventually his undoing. With Musquin’s fall and Savatgy’s mechanical issues, Roczen and Tomac were in podium positions on lap 11. However, their battle reached a peak on lap 13, and that slowed Tomac down to a 59.4 lap, along with Roczen’s 58.5. Tomac missed a jump and Musquin easily passed him, with Musquin immediately blowing by Roczen in the whoops. Baggett flew past Tomac in the whoops and then Roczen in the same spot a lap later. Musquin and Baggett moved into the podium spots, which they never relinquished. Tomac passed Roczen on the penultimate lap as Roczen’s lap times were rising into the 59s. It was far too late for Tomac, as he finished nearly 14 seconds behind Webb and off the podium. Regardless, Tomac’s consistency puts him P3 in the series standings, just three points shy of leader Webb.
- Ken Roczen ran as high as P2 on lap 12, yet faded to P5 at the finish. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) shook off a mediocre P6 start and worked his way up P4 by lap 7. Roczen inherited P3 when Musquin went down, and then moved up to P2 via a hard pass on Savatgy at the end of a 180 right-hander. Roczen then had to contend with Tomac and their battle cost both of them on lap 13, when their times skyrocketed, allowing Musquin and Baggett by. Roczen ran 55s early, and that changed to 56s and 57s after lap 13. Roczen struggled at the end, with his times weakening to 58s and 59s on the final four laps. Roczen faded to six seconds behind Tomac at the end and over 20 seconds off Webb’s pace. Although Roczen loses the red plate, he is still P2 in the series standings, and only two points behind Webb.
- The Wall stopped rookies Aaron Plessinger and Joey Savatgy, with Justin Hill ending up as the top rookie in P14. Savatagy (Monster Energy Kawasaki) looked like a possible winner early on, as he battled with Musquin and ran in P2 for a lap. However, after being passed by Roczen, Savatgy’s bike died at The Wall on lap 11 and his night was over. Plessinger (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) crashed spectacularly on the landing off The Wall on lap 8. It took him a long time to get going again, and had two laps over 90 seconds long. Plessinger went over the one-minute mark again on Lap 13, as well as the final three laps. On a night where Plessinger started in P4, he finished in P19. Hill (JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki) started in P13 and never saw the top 10. A fall on lap 7 dropped him down to P15, and he only made up a single position by the finish. It’s a terrible year for rookies with Plessinger leading the way in P10, with Hill in P14 and Savatgy two positions behind that.
- Dean Wilson continues to carry the Husqvarna banner, finishing in P6. Wilson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing/O’Neal/Artificial Grass Liquidators) had a credible P7 start, dropped as low as P9 before getting help from Savatagy and Plessinger, as well as passing a fading Bogle on lap 9. Wilson’s 4-8-5-6 run this year puts him sixth in the standings—not bad for a rider who started 2019 with no support.
- While it was Bogle’s first top 10 finish of the year, he was likely disappointed. A pickup rider for Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/WPS/KTM, Bogle was in a podium spot for the opening four laps and was looking good. From there, it was a long slide down to P10, though Bogle stabilized after being passed by Chad Reed on lap 16.
- Four rounds into 2019, Tomac, Roczen, and Musquin have yet to notch a win. Additionally, no rider has had more than two podium finishes in the four rounds. Webb, Roczen, Tomac, Musquin, and Baggett all have been on the podium twice. Only five riders—Webb, Roczen, Tomac, Musquin, and Wilson—have been in the top 10 at all four rounds. Only two riders—Roczen and Tomac—have been in the top 5 at all four rounds, and they have yet to win. This is what parity looks like.
- The 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series moves to San Diego’s Petco Park for the final California round of the year. It is absolutely anybody’s guess what will happen. 2019 has been a tough year for Supercross fantasy league players.
- Live cable coverage returns for the San Diego round. You can catch the race live at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN, as well as streamed on the NBC Sports Gold paid subscription service. Be sure to bookmark our 2019 Supercross cable television and streaming schedule.Photography by Simon Cudby et al.
2019 Oakland Supercross Results, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA
- Cooper Webb (KTM)
- Marvin Musquin (KTM)
- Blake Baggett (KTM)
- Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
- Ken Roczen (Honda)
- Dean Wilson (Husqvarna)
- Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
- Justin Brayton (Honda)
- Chad Reed (Suzuki)
- Justin Bogle (KTM)
- Cole Seely (Honda)
- Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
- Vince Friese (Honda)
- Justin Hill (Suzuki)
- Cole Martinez (Suzuki)
- Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki)
- Alex Ray (Suzuki)
- Ryan Breece (Yamaha)
- Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
- Ronnie Stewart (Husqvarna)
- Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
- Austin Politelli (Honda)
2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 4 of 17 rounds)
- Cooper Webb, 83 points (2 wins)
- Ken Roczen, 81
- Eli Tomac, 80
- Marvin Musquin, 79
- Justin Barcia, 72 (1 win)
- Dean Wilson, 69
- Blake Baggett, 66 (1 win)
- Cole Seely, 56
- Justin Brayton, 52
- Aaron Plessinger, 49
- Chad Reed, 47
- Jason Anderson, 46
- Vince Friese, 42
- Justin Hill, 39
- Justin Bogle, 31
- Joey Savatgy, 24
- Tyler Bowers, 20
- Malcolm Stewart, 17
- Kyle Chisholm, 15
- Alex Ray, 15
- Ben Lamay, 14
- Carlen Gardner, 11
- Cole Martinez, 8
- Ryan Breece,8
- Ronnie Stewart, 7
- Angelo Pellegrini 4
- Austin Politelli, 3
- Cheyenne Harmon, 2