2019 AMA Pro Hillclimb Schedule

AMA Pro Racing released the 2019 AMA Pro Hillclimb schedule, which features eight events across four states: Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Ohio.

The 2019 Hillclimb season begins May 3 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, Pa., which is titled “Hillclimb for a Cure.”

The event – a joint effort of the Eastern and Western PA Harley-Davidson Dealers Associations in conjunction with the MDA Ride for Life – raises funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Other highlights of the season include a return to the Laconia Motorcycle Week festivities (300,000-plus attend the week-long celebration) on June 12 with the expectation of a bigger, better event. The wildly-successful White Rose Motorcycle Club II – AMA Pro Hillclimb’s only nighttime event – will return on September 21.

AMA Pro Hillclimb looks forward to the addition of Logan Cipala, silver medalist for the Winter X-Games Harley-Davidson Snow Hillclimb, for its 2019 season. Cipala is also a three-time winner of AMA Amateur Hillclimber of the Year.

Fans should also keep an eye out for John Koester, who made history in 2018 as the first rider to win three championships in a single season. In 2019 Koester will be making a charge towards breaking the record for most championships won by a single rider.

Since his first win in 2013, Koester has totaled eight titles, with three more titles – the total he earned in 2018 – Koester will break the current record of ten championships won with a total of 11.

“We have many exciting additions and developments for 2019,” says Rob Redmann, Series Manager for AMA Pro Hillclimb. “We’ve got some very-competitive riders and are returning to venues that provided some great competition last season. Fans can look forward to one of the best seasons to-date.”

2019 AMA Pro Hillclimb Schedule

May 3: Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion, PA June 2: White Rose Motorcycle Club, Spring Grove, PA June 9: Bushkill Valley Motorcycle Club, Bethlehem, PA June 12: Laconia Motorcycle Week, Laconia, NH September 15: Spring Creek MX Park: Millville, MN September 21: White Rose Motorcycle Club II, Spring Grove, PA September 29: Bushkill Valley II, Bethlehem, PA October 13: Dayton MC Club/Devil’s Staircase, Oregonia, Ohio

For tickets, please contact each individual club or event. For information about the series, please contact Rob Redmann at rredmann@amaproracing.com.