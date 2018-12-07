2017-2019 Ducati SuperSport & Monster Recall

Ducati has recalled 2,705 of its 2017-2019 Monster 1200, Monster 821, SuperSport and SuperSport S motorcycles.

The recall was necessary because the shift lever may have been incorrectly assembled, possibly resulting in the shift knob detaching from the lever. If this occurs, a rider can miss a shift, which can possibly lead to a crash.

Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the gear lever shift knob tightness, replacing it as necessary, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin January 25, 2019. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V835000.