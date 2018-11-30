2015-2016 Polaris Slingshot Recalls

Polaris is recalling 11,371 of certain 2015-2016 Polaris Slingshot, Slingshot SL and Slingshot SL LE motorcycles equipped with a backup camera.

The recall is necessary because the back-up camera may fail internally, possibly melting the voltage regulator and blowing the fuse for that circuit, thereby preventing the taillight from functioning properly.

The taillight malfunction may increase the potential for a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.

Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the back-up camera, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 6, 2018. Owners may contact Polaris at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris’ number for this recall is T-18-04.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V809000.