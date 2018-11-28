Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP RC16 motorcycle for sale

Just in time for Christmas, KTM is offering two Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP RC16 motorcycles for sale. It’s rare that MotoGP bikes are available for public sale, so this is an opportunity to own a very fast piece of history. As a reminder, KTM made it to the podium at the final round of the 2019 MotoGP season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain with Pol Espargaró aboard.

Offered for sale at €250,000 (about $284k at press time), you get a few goodies along with the KTM RC16. Straight away you will receive a full set of Pol Espargaró race gear, along with an autographed helmet from Espargaró.

Additionally, you will become a member of the Red Bull KTM Factory Team at the 2019 MotoGP round of your choice. That means a meet-and-greet with Red Bull KTM racers Espargaró and Johann Zarco, a paddock tour, a tour of the pit box, a set of Red Bull KTM team gear, plus access to the Red Bull Energy Station for the entire weekend. KTM doesn’t mention travel, lodging, or admission, so you’re on your own for that.

If you have €250,000 burning a hole in your pocket, it is definitely the ultimate Christmas gift to yourself (or someone you really like!). Send an email to rc16@ktm.com to begin the purchasing process.