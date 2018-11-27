iXS Motorcycle Rain Gear

High-quality rain clothing is a matter of trust. It protects against the wet and the cooling associated with the latter. Good visibility while riding in the rain also has an additional important protective function.

The Rain Jacket and Pants Silver Reflex-ST from iXS use an innovative, large area of reflective material. In the daylight the suit appears as an aesthetic dark grey, but the material reflects a light silver in the dark from headlights. The fluorescent yellow pieces supplement visibility during the day.

In order to guarantee the core function, namely protection against the rain, the jacket is fitted with a labyrinth fastener at the front. In addition, all the seams are welded to be watertight. A special sleeve lining is incorporated for easy handling. It makes it easy to put the jacket on or take it off if there is a change in the weather. The leg closure with Velcro also has the same purpose.

The best possible comfort is also important to iXS regarding rain clothing. Individually adjustable upper arms and sleeve closures together with a pull-cord around the waist help it to fit without fluttering.

A sophisticated extra feature is the rain hood stored in the collar with an integrated storm peak made of Lycra. It can be worn under the helmet and allows the water to flow away on the outside by the collar. Two external pockets make it very practical. An anti-slip trim on the seat gives a good hold on the motorbike. The bag for the jacket and trousers is also practical and provides space-saving storage.

Anyone who prefers a one-piece rain overall instead of the two-piece jacket and trouser set, can also switch to the Rain Suit Orca Reflex from iXS (X79816), made of the same reflective material. The jacket & trousers are available in sizes M – 3XL, the one-piece overall is even available from XS – 5XL.

The Rain Jacket and Pants Silver Reflex-ST are made of a very special innovative material, which fully reflects the light from headlights in the dark. Thanks to the fluorescent yellow use on collars, shoulders, arms and the outer parts of the legs, it also helps you to be seen during the day.

iXS Rain Jacket Silver Reflex-ST Features:

Practical bag for space-saving storage

Storable hood made of Lycra

Reflective transfer prints

Individually adjustable upper arms and cuffs

Elastic waist

Drawstring waistband

2 outside pockets

Fits perfectly with Rain Pants Silver Reflex-ST (X79011)

Shell: 100% polyester

Hood: 94% polyester, 6% elastane Lining: 100% polyester

Shell 100% polyurethane coated

Color: fluo yellow-silver reflex (590)

Sizes: M – 3XL

Recommended Retail Price: € 89.95

iXS Rain Pants Silver Reflex-ST Features

Practical bag for space-saving storage

Elastic waistband

Anti-slip trim on the bottom

Reflective transfer prints

Leg end with Velcro

Fits perfectly with Rain Jacket Silver Reflex-ST (X79305)

Shell: 100% polyester

Lining: 100% polyester

Shell: 100% polyurethane coated

Color: fluo yellow-silver reflex (590)

Sizes: M – 3XL

Recommended Retail Price: € 69.95

For more, visit iXS.