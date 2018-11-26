Triumph Moto2 Triple Race Engine Specs

After nine seasons as the official supplier of engines for Moto2 – the class that replaced the former 250cc two-stroke class for 2010 – Honda will be replaced.

Taking over is Triumph, which spent two years developing a spec-Moto2 engine. Triumph, which signed a three-year contract with Dorna (MotoGP commercial rights holder) to use its 765cc inline three cylinder in Moto2 from 2019 – 2021, has now unveiled the engine’s peak power output.

During an engine development press conference in Valencia alongside Externpro, Magneti Marelli and Dorna, Triumph says that the new triple will create 138 horsepower. This is up about eight on the spec Honda inline-four that derived from the CBR600RR.

Triumph said that the motor’s development included a mix of factory-based, dynamometer and multiple track locations for testing. During the track tests, more than 2,500 “race pace” laps were completed at multiple European circuits that allowed Triumph to complete engine “double-lifecycle.”

“Triumph have been extremely warmly welcomed by Dorna, its partners and the Press,” said Stuart Wood, Triumph Chief Engineer. “It really feels like people share our excitement in Triumph’s entry into factory supported, top flight motorcycle racing. We are confident that our engine development program has been extremely comprehensive and that the increased power, wide spread of torque and amazing triple sound will bring exciting racing in 2019.”

The Triumph triple race engines are based on the Street Triple RS 765cc production engine, which produce 121 horsepower. It’s worth noting that the Street Triple RS derived from the Daytona Supersports 675cc bike.

Triumph says “these new race engines are built to bring more power and torque, designed to rev harder and run with a lower inertia and all delivered in a lighter weight package.”

The Moto2-spec engine has the following changes over the base Street Triple RS:

Modified cylinder head with revised inlet & exhaust ports for optimized gas flow

Higher compression ratio

Titanium valves & stiffer valve springs

Revised cam timing > for increased rpm

High Flow Fuel Injectors

Low inertia race kit alternator

Revised 1st and 2nd gear ratios

Race developed, adjustable slipper clutch

Magneti Marelli Race ECU

Revised engine covers for reduced width

Different sump for improved exhaust header run

Triumph also reported the following:

ECU Development Testing

Triumph has also supported extensive ECU development testing with Magneti Marelli

This has been a track focused development program. In collaboration with Magneti Marelli, Triumph has supplied the base data and the provision of engines, a full test mule and Triumph technical support team.

Chassis Development Testing

Triumph has supplied development engines via Externpro to the chassis manufacturers to test. These tests have included current and former Moto2 championship racers. Triumph has additionally provided ECU development input to the chassis manufacturers.

Triumph Moto2 Triple Race Engine Photo Gallery