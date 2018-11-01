Harley-Davidson Hydraulic Clutch Actuator Recall Affects 177,636 bikes

Harley-Davidson Hydraulic Clutch Actuator Recall

Harley-Davidson is recalling 177,636 certain 2017-2018 bikes. The recall was initiated because the secondary clutch actuator cylinder may leak fluid internally and the clutch master cylinder may lose the ability to generate enough lift to disengage the clutch.

The models affected are:

Police Road King (FLHP)

Road King (FLHR)

Road King Special (FLHRXS)

Electra Glide Ultra Classic (FLHTCU)

Ultra Limited (FLHTK)

Ultra Limited Low (FLHTKL)

Ultra Limited Shrine (FLHTK SHRINE)

Police Electra Glide (FLHTP)

Street Glide (FLHX)

Street Glide Special (FLHXS)

Road Glide Ultra (FLTRU)

Road Glide (FLTRX)

Road Glide Special (FLTRXS)

Freewheeler (FLRT)

Tri Glide Ultra (FLHTCUTG)

CVO Limited (FLHTKSE)

CVO Street Glide (FLHXSE)

2017 Softail Slim S (FLSS), Fat Boy S (FLSTFBS)

2917 CVO Pro Street Breakout (FXSE)

2018 115th Anniversary Ultra Limited (FLHTK ANV)

115th Anniversary Street Glide (FLHX ANV)

115th Anniversary Street Glide Special (FLHXS ANX)

115th Anniversary Tri Glide Ultra (FLHTCUTG ANV)

115th Anniversary CVO Limited (FLHTKSE ANV)

2018 CVO Road Glide (FLTRXSE)

Harley-Davidson will notify owners, and dealers will install a new secondary clutch actuator piston assembly, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin Nov. 5, 2018. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson’s number for this recall is 0173.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V734000.