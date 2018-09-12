Joe Rocket Cyntek Motorcycle Gloves Review:

Urban-To-Touring Comfort

Joe Rocket Cyntek gloves are a lightweight motorcycle glove that uses leather, textiles, and armor to offer a combination of protection and comfort.

The fit of the Joe Rocket Cyntek gloves is very comfortable right off the shelf. They are as comfortable on the ride as they are when first donning them in my living room. TPR pull tabs with hook-and-loop closure make it easy to adjust the tightness at the wrists to taste.

I was tooling down the freeway and happened to look at the fingertip of my left glove. There was symbol of a power switch, and I was impressed on it. I hadn’t noticed that before and reached over to my iPhone and changed the song. Conveniently, both index fingers have the ability to work a touchscreen.

Your knuckles are covered by injected molded plastic if your motorcycle’s rubber side isn’t down any more. There is leather on the palm where all the wear happens, so I expect these will be longwearing gloves—perfect for my long-distance motorcycle lifestyle.

The airflow on the stretch panel on the back of the hand kept the glove cool in the Southern California summer, as well and helped the Joe Rocket Cyntek gloves conform to the shape of my hand. Thee padded leather palms are comfortable on the grips, while the padded area on the outer edge of the right palm is in just the right spot to relieve the pressure from my Crampbuster cruise control assist accessory.

Although Joe Rocket Cyntek gloves have a distinctive urban styling, they work as well for long-distance riding as they do tearing through the streets of downtown Los Angeles or the canyons of the Santa Monica Mountain.

Joe Rocket Cyntek Gloves Fast Facts

Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: Street Style Hi-Viz Yellow; Street Style Hi-Viz Orange; Empire

Joe Rocket Cyntek Gloves Price: From $55 MSRP