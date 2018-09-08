2018 Misano Valentino Rossi Helmet Photo Gallery

The San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli is the home race for one of MotoGP’s most popular rider – Valentino Rossi.

Every year at Misano the nine-time World Champion dons a lid with some special livery.

One of my personal favorites is the “The Donkey” livery Rossi wore on his AGV during the 2009 San Marino GP. The reason for the donkey? Rossi felt like an “ass” after crashing out out at Indy that season.

For this weekend’s round at Misano, Rossi’s AGV Pista GP R is inspired by the famed Back to the Future movie series. Rossi missed his home race last year due to breaking his leg in an enduro crash near his hometown of Tavullia, just up the road from the Misano circuit.

The 39-year-old Rossi’s 2018 helmet arrives with a new graphic that’s inspired by Back to the Future II.

Speaking of the lid’s design, AGV says:

“The faces of Valentino and Silvano Galbusera, his crew chief since 2013, replace those of Marty McFly and Doc. The duo have been catapulted back to the circuit after 2017’s forced absence, when Rossi had to forfeit just days before the event.

“The top of his Pista GP R, the top-of-the-line helmet from the AGV racing range, showcases the lettering “Back to Misano” in large yellow and orange script as a nod to the Misano circuit, Rossi’s home base.

“The forehead features the Italian shield of the AGV logo, a standout detail that has shown Valentino through more than 20 years of his incredible career.

“And there are movie references, of course, as well, such as the helmet’s right panel, featuring the date of Valentino’s last appearance in Misano, in addition to the current date.

“The left side shows off a DeLorean, the car that the characters used to travel through time thanks to the flux capacitor, represented on the back of the Pista GP R.”

For more on this weekend’s race, visit our 2018 Misano MotoGP Preview.

Misano Valentino Rossi Helmet 2018: Photo Gallery